iPhone XR 2 case renders revealed – but how reliable are they?

A website has claimed an exclusive with case renders for the rumoured upcoming iPhone XR 2. We judge the reliability of these ‘leaked’ images.

On May 30, IndiaShopps unveiled clear case renders for the rumoured upcoming iPhone XR 2, in gold, red, black, and grey colours. We reckon the phone renders in the images are fairly accurate just based on a wealth of previously reported leaks, but there’s no reason to believe the cases themselves are the real deal.

Prolific Twitter leaker @OnLeaks has previously revealed renders of the iPhone XR 2, which have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect: a very similar screen design, with a wide notch hanging from the top, and a large rounded-square camera module with a dual sensor and flash on the rear.

Supporting this render, Mark Gurman has already published production moulds for the next-generation iPhone cases, giving more evidence at least for the rear camera configuration for both the iPhone XR 2 (two sensors) and the iPhone 11 (three sensors):

But Macotakara has claimed evidence for six colour options: Red, Yellow, White, Black, Green, and Lavender (the final two shades replacing Coral and Blue from the original iPhone XR lineup). Not only are most of these colours ignored, but the recent case renders even contradict it by featuring Gold and Grey options — and with the cheerfully colourful history of the iPhone XR, we’re inclined to believe Macotakara on this one.

But taking into account the look of the case renders themselves, such blocky designs seem to go against Apple’s vision of smooth lines and rounded corners. On aesthetics alone, these case renders are unconvincing. Our advice is to wait for a more accurate leak or render before you start getting firm ideas on how the iPhone XR 2 cases might turn out.