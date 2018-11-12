Apple is offering to fix an annoying iPhone X screen problem for free

Apple has confirmed that some iPhone X units are suffering from a touch issue, and says it (or an Apple Authorized Service Provider) will fix the problem for free.

“Apple has determined that some iPhone X displays may experience touch issues due to a component that might fail on the display module,” the company wrote in a post on its website announcing the ‘iPhone X Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues’.

The issue itself sound very annoying indeed. Apple says the display of affected devices will either not respond at all or respond “intermittently” to touch, or “react” without being touched at all.

It isn’t clear how widespread the issue is, but Apple says free repairs are only being offered to iPhone X owners. However, even if you are eligible for a free display replacement − Apple says “your iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program” − you might still have to cough up some money to Apple.

As the company explains: “If your iPhone X has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.”

To take advantage of the free repair offer, you can either:

However, you should back up your iPhone before getting it fixed.

If you think your iPhone X was affected by the touch issue, but have already paid for it to be fixed, you can claim a refund by contacting Apple.

Have you been experiencing similar issues on your iPhone X? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.