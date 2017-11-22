Some Mercedes-Benz owners will have a tough time charging their shiny new iPhone X – or iPhone 8 – using their car’s built-in wireless charging pad, because it features an integrated NFC chip, reports The Verge.

The iPhone X and iPhone 8 also sport a meshed NFC transmitter for Apple Pay, which results in them opening the mobile payment platform when they’re placed on one of Mercedes’ latest wireless charging pads, thus stopping them from charging.

Voiding the transaction will let them charge; though you’ll probably need to repeat the process every time you hit a bump in the road, so it isn’t the most ideal solution – but it’s the only choice you have, unless you want to use a wired charger.

To make matters worse, Apple Pay automatically pauses music when it’s activated, creating one of the worst playback experiences in existence – seriously, there’s nothing worse than listening to a song that keeps stopping (think: buffering).

Don’t for one second think that Apple will alter its system to introduce support for Mercedes’ vehicles, because it won’t. The only way compatibility will be added is if the automaker disables NFC – and that doesn’t seem likely.

