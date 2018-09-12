Apple just killed the iPhone SE, free headphone dongle and so much more

Apple announced four new pieces of hardware at its Gather Round event on September 12; the iPhone XS/XS Max, the colourful and more affordable iPhone XR the new Apple Watch 4.

However, the company also waved goodbye to some classic devices, which will no longer be available directly from the company. Here are the products that reached the end of their mortal coil today, and another that’s decidedly missing in action.

iPhone X

iPhone X we hardly knew ye! The mould-breaking Face ID device didn’t even make it a full calendar year on sale before being replaced by the iPhone XS. The first iPhone ever to arrive without a Home button didn’t go on sale until the end of October 2017 and is now gone from the Apple Store.

The decision makes sense, given the iPhone XS looks exactly the same as the X, is the same price and is just that little bit better across the board. However, by our reckoning, the iPhone X is the shortest-lived iPhone ever.

iPhone SE

Many Apple fans spent the summer hoping for an iPhone SE 2. Not only did the company fail to oblige, it also called time on the original device. Yes, the iPhone SE, the last remaining 4-inch iPhone, can no longer be purchased from the Apple Store. Will we ever see the sequel? That seems unlikely considering the arrival of the colourful iPhone XR.

iPhone 6S

Did you know the iPhone 6S was still on sale from Apple? Well, now it isn’t. The company has laid to rest the last of the 2015 models, which probably endured longer than most people expected. It was the last iPhone to ship with a headphone jack, so if you’re an Apple loyalist tied to your 3.5mm wired headphones, welcome to dongle hell with the rest of us.

The remaining iPhones on sale are the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Thankfully Apple is still catering for users who aren’t willing to give up on the Home button yet.

Free headphone dongles

Speaking of dongles, Apple is no longer giving one away with new iPhones. It has been confirmed that the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR no longer have a bundled in 3.5mm to lightning adapter. They’re £9/$9 to buy.

Apple Watch Edition

It isn’t just iPhones being cut from the line-up today, Apple is also sacrificing the premium (read: bloody expensive) Apple Watch Edition, which was a version of the Series 3 that shipped in white and grey ceramic. It cost a staggering £1,299 to £1,349.

Apple Watch Series 1

The first-gen Apple Watch, which Apple had kept around at a cheap starting price, has been laid to rest after a three-year run. The good news is the Series 3 is now the entry-level model and has been cut to a starting price of just £279/$279.

AirPower? Surely not

It isn’t dead, but Apple’s proprietary wireless charging solution, which is supposed to deliver the ability to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time was announced an entire year ago. There was no mention of it at the Gather Round event. We don’t have so much as a price or release date to hang our had on. Where is this thing?

Are you sad to see any of the aforementioned gadgets go? Would you rather Apple kept around at least one phone with a 3.5mm headphone jack?