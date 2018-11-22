Today Only: Get a SIM-free iPhone X for just £679 this Black Friday

This Black Friday, buying an iPhone X through Very.co.uk will only set you back £679 – an absolute steal for one of the best smartphones on the market.

At just over a year old, Apple’s previous flagship iPhone can now be had for just a fraction of its original price through Very’s Buy Now, Pay Later scheme. By using the code N77PP at the checkout, you’ll have £120 credited back to your account and you won’t have to pay a penny upfront. To avoid any additional charges, simply pay the amount in full within the allotted 12-month period. This deal finishes today, November 22nd, at 9PM so act fast before it’s gone.

Best iPhone X Deals – SIM-Free Apple iPhone X 64 GB Silver – Black Friday Deal (Buy Now, Pay Later) An incredible saving on the iPhone X SIM-free if you opt for Very's Buy Now, Pay Later. Use code N77PP at checkout to opt-in and pay it all off in 12 months to not pay any interest. Bargain.

Given that 2018 is an ‘s’ year for the iPhone range, any updates to the groundwork laid by the iPhone X are to be found largely under the surface. Comparing the exterior of the iPhone X and the iPhone XS – it’s near impossible to tell the difference.

The iPhone X was the first modern smartphone to popularise the notch design and perfect the idea of face unlock, meaning that it boasts all the bells and whistles that one would expect from a smartphone in 2018. Strictly speaking, the iPhone X was ahead of its time in terms of the recent trajectory of smartphone design.

Don’t just take my word for it though. In his iPhone X review, Mobiles Editor Max Parker detailed: “It’s around the front of the iPhone X that the magic happens, though. The iPhone 8 has an extensive bezel running around the display, but the iPhone X doesn’t. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple has pushed out the screen to the edges here, significantly reducing the bezel. A noticeable black border remains, but it adds a nice contrast to the bright display.”

Flip the phone around and you’ll notice the iPhone X’s dual camera set up, which boasts an updated telephoto lens and a wider f/2.4 aperture. In layman’s terms – the iPhone X can take some stunning pictures when given the chance.

If the iPhone X sounds like the phone for you then you’d be mad to miss out on this crazy Black Friday deal. When compared to the original £999 RRP, you’ll be saving a staggering £320 – more than enough to squeeze in an extra holiday before Christmas.

