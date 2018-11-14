iPhone X reportedly explodes during iOS 12.1 update

An iPhone X has allegedly exploded whilst finishing an update to iOS 12.1, according to a new report.

Tech blog Gadgets 360 recently shared the following tweet from Rocky Mohamadali, who claims that his iPhone X combusted whilst plugged in to an official Apple charger as he updated to iOS 12.1.

Apple responded to Mohamadali’s tweet, saying that it was “definitely not expected behaviour” and encouraging him to contact them for further investigation.

The site says that he told them: “This year early January I bought the iPhone and have been using it normally. Dark grey smoke started coming from the phone. The update was completed and as soon as the phone turned on it started to smoke and caught fire.”

As ever with so-called ‘exploding phones’, it’s important to note that while headline grabbing, many if not most are isolated incidents, if not out-and-out hoaxes. People have been known in the past to go extreme lengths, such as microwaving their phones, to create a social media storm – though there’s no indication at this stage that Mohamadali’s claim is false.

Nor is there solid evidence yet that Apple’s hardware did indeed explode, through a fault in a particular iPhone X unit or external circumstances.

Problems such as this haven’t affected the iPhone X in the past – the only confirmed case of an ‘exploding phone’ problem remains that of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 – and it’s since been discontinued by Apple for strategic reasons, having been supplanted by the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at the top of its smartphone lineup.

Have you experienced a similar problem with the iPhone X? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.