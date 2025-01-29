iPhone access in Windows’ Start menu is a ‘pinch me’ moment for PC fans

In bygone tech eras the idea of iPhone integration within the Windows Start menu would have felt like a pipedream for fans of both platforms. However, this unlikely union is about to become a reality.

Microsoft has confirmed it is testing new Phone Link features that’ll put access to the iPhone within the underpinning Windows UI feature.

Huge iPhone 15 price drop The terrific iPhone 15, which I’d argue is the best value option for most Apple users looking to upgrade, has now been reduced even further to a far more wallet-friendly price that’s £150 cheaper than what the phone cost at launch. Amazon

Was £799 at launch

Now just £649 View Deal

The feature has been available for Android users for some time now, but Microsoft and Google have traditionally worked much more closely on Windows and Android integration, in part because it is up against an iPhone and Mac tandem offering excellent interoperability.

Apple has been a less willing partner because a) it is inherently less open to other platforms, and b) it has Macs to sell.

Regardless of all that, Windows Insiders can now begin accessing their iPhone from the start menu. They’ll find shortcuts to messages and calls, as well as recent numbers dialled. There’s also a Send Files button that’s also new for Android users, as well as iPhone.

In a post on the Windows blog, Microsoft writes: “Connected iPhone users can now access their phone features directly from the Start menu. This seamless integration allows iPhone users to enjoy the same benefits as Android users, including ability to view phone’s battery status and connectivity, ability to access messages and calls, and keeping track of the latest activities, all conveniently integrated into the Start menu.”

Previously you’ll have needed the Phone Link app to access all of these features.

It’ll still be a little while before the new features roll out to Windows 11 users. Right now they’re available in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 4805 and higher in Beta Channel and 26120.3000 and higher in Dev channel. You’ll also need Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher.