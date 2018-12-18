The iPhone vs Android war is over as Google’s shocking secret revealed

The great iPhone vs Android debate has never been more hotly contested than it is heading into 2019, but a new report suggests Apple has a major advantage over Google in one vitally important area.

Android has never really been heralded for its robust security, with the platform generally understood to be more prone to malware and other digital nasties due to its open source nature.

However, most users probably thought that their facial recognition software was relatively bulletproof and could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Apple’s Face ID tech. Sadly, Forbes discovered the exact opposite in a recent experiment.

The publication invested some £300 in 3D printing a fake head based on the visage of the reporter. After this, they tried to unlock four recent Android phones, including the Galaxy S9 and OnePlus 6, as well as the now-defunct iPhone X.

What they discovered will send chills down your spine at any already frosty time of year.

“If you’re an Android customer, though, look away from your screen now. We tested four of the hottest handsets running Google’s operating systems and Apple’s iPhone to see how easy it’d be to break into them. We did it with a 3D-printed head. All of the Androids opened with the fake. Apple’s phone, however, was impenetrable,” reporter Thomas Brewster wrote.

The other two Android phones tested were the Galaxy Note 8 and LG G7.

Overall, the findings seem to underline the fact that while Android phones typically have the latest, most powerful specs, they can still leave a little to be desired on the software front – in this particularly alarming case, their security features.

iPhones, on the other hand, remain difficult to beat for pure usability, as evidenced by this year’s excellent iPhone XR and iPhone XS one-two punch.

There’s still everything to play for in 2019, though, with new Android flagships like the Galaxy S10 set to dazzle well before the next iPhones are revealed.

