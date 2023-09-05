iPhone Ultra could capture spatial photos and videos for Apple Vision Pro

A future top-end model of the iPhone, which may be dubbed iPhone Ultra, could shoot enhanced spatial photos and videos for the Apple Vision Pro headset.

That’s the claim being made by an unnamed Weibo user with a track record of providing Apple tips, according to a new MacRumors report.

According to the tip, this forthcoming iPhone Ultra (which has been tipped to replace the ‘Pro Max’ moniker for some time now) will be capable of taking images and footage that will “lead the market to rethink what kind of photos and videos a mobile phone should take”.

The suggestion here seems to be that this iPhone Ultra model will be capable of capitalising on the Vision Pro’s immersive 3D nature. The headset itself is capable of using its outward facing cameras to create 3D shots with added depth, and even has a dedicated button for the task.

Apparently, this iPhone Ultra model will be launched some time after the Apple Vision Pro comes to market. With Apple’s mixed reality headset due to hit the market in early 2024, this would means that the imminent iPhone 15 Pro Max won’t be able to support such a 3D capture feature, unless Apple opts to do a spot of software-based retrofitting.

There’s every chance that the report could be referencing the subsequent top iPhone model, which will be launched towards the end of 2024. This would seem to imply that the iPhone Ultra will pack in additional sensors to augment the current provision of wide camera, telephoto camera, ultra-wide camera, and LiDAR scanner.

For now, all attention is on Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event, which will take place on September 12 – just one week from today.