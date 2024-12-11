Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sharing files between iPhone and Windows is about to get much easier

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is testing an update to its Phone Link app that enables easier sharing of files between iPhone handsets and Windows PCs.

The new feature is currently being tested among Windows Insiders and aims to give iPhone owners an AirDrop-like functionality to quickly send documents or images to a Windows PC.

The reverse will also be true, making it possible to drop a file from a PC right back to the user’s smartphone. Users will need the Phone Link app on Windows and the Link to Windows app for iPhone to get started. And, for now, they’ll need to be a Windows Insider too. In a support document, Microsoft explains how it’ll work:

To share a file from your iPhone to your PC:

  • Navigate to a file or set of files you want to share on your iPhone.
  • Tap the share icon.
  • Tap “Link to Windows”.
  • Tap the device you would like to share your file or files with.


To share a file from your PC to your iPhone

  • Select the file or files you want to share on your PC (local files only).
  • Right-click on the file and select “Share.”
  • Select “My Phone”

The update for the Phone Link app for iPhone users mirrors the functionality already available to Android users who’ve, traditionally speaking, had a lot more flexibility when it comes to moving files between Windows desktop and mobile.

The Phone Link app already enables iPhone users to pick up their messages (including iMessage) and their phone calls on their Windows PC. We’ll let you know when the new functionality rolls out to consumers following the test phase.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

