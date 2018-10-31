iPhone XR teardown suggests it’s the best new iPhone for battery life

The iPhone XR recently started shipping to users, and early reports have suggested it’s the new iPhone to buy if you really value battery life.

The folks at iFixit have just published their teardown of the handset, and it backs up those suspicions.

Frustratingly, Apple never lists the battery capacity of its iPhones, with the company instead opting to promise a certain number of hours of battery life in various use-cases. For instance, Apple says the XR offers up to 25 hours of talk time, up to 15 hours of internet use and up to 16 hours of video playback.

However, iFixit has discovered that the handset is powered by a 11.16 Wh battery.

The iPhone XS, in comparison, features a 10.13 Wh battery (which is ever so slightly smaller than the iPhone X’s 10.35 Wh battery), and the iPhone XS Max is powered by a 12.08 Wh battery.

However, while the XS Max’s battery comes out on top in terms of sheer capacity, the iPhone XR only has 6.1-inch, 1792 x 828 IPS LCD display, compared to the XS Max’s 6.5-inch, 1124 x 2436 AMOLED screen.

Simply put, the XS Max’s battery has a larger, sharper and generally much more demanding display to keep powered.

Trusted Reviews‘ iPhone XR review is currently still in progress, but mobiles editor Max Parker has been left extremely impressed with the XR’s stamina. Moreso than he was with the XS and XS Max.

Of course, battery life isn’t everything, and the XS range does have a slightly slicker overall look and superior camera to the XR. But for prospective new iPhone buyers, there’s also the significant price difference between the XR and XS range to consider.

Pricing for the iPhone XR starts at £749 for the 64GB model. The 128GB version, meanwhile, will set you back £799, with the 256GB version available for £899.

The iPhone XS starts at £999 for the 64GB model, rising to £1149 for 256GB and £1349 for 512GB. You’ll have to shell out £1099 for the 64GB iPhone XS Max. If you want more storage you’ll to pay £1249 for 256GB and £1449 for 512GB.

