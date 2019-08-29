Apple confirms September 10 iPhone event – here’s what to expect

It’s official. Apple is holding a media event on Tuesday September 10, where it is almost certain to announce three new iPhone models.

The company has issued invites for the annual event, which will take place in the Steve Jobs Theater on the firm’s campus in Cupertino. As usual, it will start at 10am local time, which is 1pm EST and 6pm British Summer Time.

The invitation features the Apple logo segmented into multiple colours, suggesting we may be getting a wider array of colour schemes. However, rumours have suggested the original rainbow Apple logo will return for at least one edition of the device.

Apple is widely expected to debut a trio of new iPhone handsets during the event, the successors to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Whether they’ll go by the rumoured iPhone 11 name, or something unconventional, remains to be seen.

The follow-ups to at least two of those phones are expected to have three cameras contained within a square camera array. An iPhone dubbed ‘Pro’, in features if not in name, could even enable iPhone owners to wirelessly recharge a set of AirPods using the wireless charging case.

The handsets will all – if history follows precedent – include an Apple A13 processor, while the iPhone XR’s Haptic Touch tech is likely to replace the 3D Touch feature within the displays on all three new phones.

The designs are likely to remain exactly the same, but Apple might bolster the strength of the device with improved shatter resistance and water resistance.

Apple could, if rumours are to be believed, upgrade the front facing camera array with a wider-angled Face ID sensor and a 120FPS slow-motion video option. Those hoping for a USB-C charging port and 5G connectivity will have to wait until next year, according to all recent indictions.

Apple Watch fanciers will also hope to see the Series 5 iteration of the watch, but that is far from certain.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

