Stunning iPhone SE 2 renders reminds us how much we want a dinky new iPhone

The iPhone SE turns three years old next month and, as anybody unfortunate enough to have taken out a three-year phone contract will know, it’s in dire need of an update.

Since the SE was released, no fewer than eight new iPhones have been released, ranging from 4.7-inches and 6.5-inches in size. Nothing has come close to the iPhone SE’s diminutive 4-inch frame, despite Apple once arguing that it was a size optimised for the human handspan:

In any case, those that dislike the trend towards bigger and bigger screens have been left waiting a long time – and while we have seen iPhone SE 2 rumours, they’re disappointingly thin on the ground and don’t point to a device that’s just around the corner.

It’s in this space that this wonderful render video from ConceptsiPhone shows us exactly what we’re missing: an iPhone SE for 2019 that packs in all the innovations Apple has made in the intervening years. Yes, that means you’re gaining a notch and losing a headphone jack, but it also means an edge-to-edge display and a glass back plate for Qi charging.

It even keeps that familiar little camera bump.

We’d be very happy if Apple did announce something like this – and not just because more choice is a good thing generally. When Apple unveiled the original iPhone SE, it didn’t cut corners by ramming in weaker components. It had the same specifications as the iPhone 6S, just with a smaller screen and an equally reduced price tag.

When the cheapest current-generation iPhone goes for £750, a version easier on both the pocket and the wallet would be extremely welcome.

Will we see a new iPhone SE in 2019? Let us know your prediction on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.