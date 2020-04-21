iPhone SE leaker suggests new iPad Air could shake-up Apple displays

A leaker who accurately reported on the recent iPhone SE 2 release has revealed a new iPad Air could be getting a new much-anticipated feature ahead of the iPhone and its pricier iPad Pro brethren.

Apple has yet to formally announce a new iPad Air and there hasn’t been a whole lot said so far about a new model. Alongside a new iPad Air, new details suggest Apple could be about to release its first gaming controller.

An anonymous, but proven, leaker has revealed a whole host of details about upcoming Apple products (via MacRumors).

The information points towards the new tablet having a MiniLED display – panel technology rumoured to be coming to upcoming MacBooks too. However, the attention-grabber is that the iPad Air could come equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner – allowing for a “full screen” display but negating the need for FaceID and a much-derided notch.

Along with the shake up to the iPad Air, the leaker also noted an Apple game controller could finally be on the way.

An Apple TV-compatible game controller has been rumoured for numerous years but never came to be. Nevertheless, with the release last year of Apple Arcade, now seems like the perfect time for Apple to launch its first-ever game controller.

The leaker published an extensive list of potential upcoming Apple products – including accurately pointing towards a new iPhone SE. The much-rumoured ARM-based MacBook Air was on the list, with the leaker referring to the device as “macbook 12 arm”.

There hasn’t been much speculation about the size of an ARM MacBook in previous reports. However, a smaller 12-inch form factor would make sense as the ARM technology is known for its ability to facilitate thinner and lighter hardware.

