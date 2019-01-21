The iPhone SE went back on sale – and sold out almost immediately

Apple surprisingly put the iPhone SE back on sale in the US during the weekend – and on the clearance section of its website, no less.

Supplies of the beloved 2016 throwback device were extinguished rapidly, with Apple curiously offering the iPhone SE in a number of shades from $249.99, for the 32GB model. That’s a saving of $100 on the retail price listed before Apple discontinued the device. The 128GB model was also available for the $299, but that’s also sold out (via MacRumors).

The iPhone SE had maintained a solid following among Apple fans, as the company moved towards larger and larger flagship models. The device was introduced in 2016, rocking a traditional design with a 4-inch Retina display, coupled with the internal specs of a larger iPhone 6 handset.

In our initial review, we called the device “a godsend for those who want a high-quality phone that isn’t massive.”

Our reviewer wrote: “If you love a small phone but feel you’re missing out on a top-notch camera, solid battery life and speedy processor, the iPhone SE is impossible to ignore. It delivers in spades and doesn’t have a comparable competitor.”

However, despite the popularity and calls for a new version of the handset, Apple hasn’t introduced a successor to the device.

What’s behind the brief return to the Apple Store remains to be seen. It’s highly likely Apple decided to shift the remaining inventory, but the timing is curious given the company’s well-publicised drop-off in iPhone sales.

It’s possible Apple could be doing a little stat-padding – as they like to say in the NBA – by bumping up iPhone sales by shifting some SE units.

Would you buy a version of the iPhone SE if Apple was to introduce a successor somewhere down the line? Or are you all-in on the newer designs? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.