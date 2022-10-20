iPhone SE 4 render leak supports iPhone XR design theory

Renders of a new device purporting to be the iPhone SE 4 have hit the internet, suggesting big changes ahead for Apple’s affordable smartphone line.

Prolific YouTuber and reliable Apple tittle-tattle merchant Jon Prosser has supplied some sharp renders to Front Page Tech, based on information supplied by an anonymous source. They show a device that closely resembles the iPhone XR from 2018.

There have been rumours that Apple would be ditching the current SE design, which mimics the older iPhone 8, in favour of one that emulates the iPhone XR for some time now. Even before the iPhone SE 3 hit the market, in fact. This latest info dump would appear to confirm that.

Image: Front Page Tech

If accurate, this would mean that the iPhone SE 4 will increase the size of its display to 6.1 inches, which is the same size as the current iPhone 14. Also like the iPhone 14 will be the presence of a display notch and the complete absence of the Touch ID sensor supplied with the iPhone SE 3.

It seems Apple’s affordable phone is finally adopting its Face ID authentication system. Of course, there’s always the possibility (supported by separate rumours) that Apple will equip the iPhone SE 4 with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead.

The rear side of the rendered phone reveals a single camera, also much like the iPhone XR. Don’t expect the addition of an ultra-wide to Apple’s budget phone range.

These renders also suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will come in three colours: Midnight, Starlight and Product RED.