The next iPhone SE could have a feature once reserved for Pro models

While the wait for a next-generation iPhone SE goes on, the rumours continue to mount up. This time a purported leak suggests the handset will offer a previously Pro-exclusive display feature.

A post from Evan Blass of @evleaks fame shows an iPhone model rocking what appears to be the Dynamic Island display cut out Apple first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022.

Thus far the iPhone SE range hasn’t even had a Face ID camera that could justify the unpopular ‘notch’ design we saw with the iPhone X, let alone the Dynamic Island that succeed it a few years later.

Indeed the iPhone SE 3, released in 2022, still has the Home button featuring the Touch ID sensor. So this would be a significant upgrade for the range, hinting at an iPhone 15-like design rather than the current iPhone 8 design.

The iPhone 15 was the first standard iPhone to get the Dynamic Island, which also displays information from media apps, shows timers, the latest scores in the sports games you’re following, and much more.

The leak, also includes what Blass (via MacRumors) said is source code referring to the “iPhone SE (4th Gen)”. Given rumours Apple now plans to call this handset the iPhone 16E (unlikely if you ask me), it may be that Apple is planning to stick with convention here.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the next iPhone SE, which traditionally retails for a few hundred pounds less than the mainline releases. We’re expecting a 6.1-inch display, one of the newer A-Series chips doing the heavy lifting and, naturally, USB-C charging instead of the phased-out Lighting port.

Apple tends to release the SE range earlier in the year and we’d expect the fourth-generation model in the spring if previous precedent is followed.