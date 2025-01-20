Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The next iPhone SE could have a feature once reserved for Pro models

While the wait for a next-generation iPhone SE goes on, the rumours continue to mount up. This time a purported leak suggests the handset will offer a previously Pro-exclusive display feature.

A post from Evan Blass of @evleaks fame shows an iPhone model rocking what appears to be the Dynamic Island display cut out Apple first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022.

Thus far the iPhone SE range hasn’t even had a Face ID camera that could justify the unpopular ‘notch’ design we saw with the iPhone X, let alone the Dynamic Island that succeed it a few years later.

Indeed the iPhone SE 3, released in 2022, still has the Home button featuring the Touch ID sensor. So this would be a significant upgrade for the range, hinting at an iPhone 15-like design rather than the current iPhone 8 design.

The iPhone 15 was the first standard iPhone to get the Dynamic Island, which also displays information from media apps, shows timers, the latest scores in the sports games you’re following, and much more.

iPhone leaks
Image credit @evleaks on X

The leak, also includes what Blass (via MacRumors) said is source code referring to the “iPhone SE (4th Gen)”. Given rumours Apple now plans to call this handset the iPhone 16E (unlikely if you ask me), it may be that Apple is planning to stick with convention here.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the next iPhone SE, which traditionally retails for a few hundred pounds less than the mainline releases. We’re expecting a 6.1-inch display, one of the newer A-Series chips doing the heavy lifting and, naturally, USB-C charging instead of the phased-out Lighting port.

Apple tends to release the SE range earlier in the year and we’d expect the fourth-generation model in the spring if previous precedent is followed.

A best seller in the making

This iPhone SE model has the potential to be the most successful of the series yet, with far fewer compromises than recent models. The addition of Face ID is long overdue and the Dynamic Island is one of those unessential, but nice-to-have features Apple is famous for.

A-Series chips from the last couple of generations sit well above a mid-range price point and there’ll be plenty of power in the engine room.

One wonders whether Apple might go bold and include the A17 Pro chip from the iPhone 15 Pro? That would enable the company to get Apple Intelligence features to more users.

