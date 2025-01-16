iPhone SE 4 dummy shots confirm much of what we suspected

Images of dummy units for the forthcoming iPhone SE 4 have leaked online, and they back up much of what we’ve heard about its new design.

Established leaker Sonny Dickson has taken to X (formerly Twitter) with what appear to be images of early iPhone SE 4 dummy units.

If you’re unfamiliar with that term, such dummy units are accurate but non-functioning models of a forthcoming smartphone. They’re typically based on official measurements and specifications, which are often shared with accessory makers and other industry sources ahead of launch.

Image: Sonny Dickson

These particular dummy units show Apple’s fourth-generation affordable smartphone in both black and white colour variants. The look of the phone can best be described as the iPhone 16 (or any model going back to the iPhone 12), but with a single discrete camera lens in place of the usual raised squircle.

This is exactly what we’ve been visualising over the past couple of years, based on a series of iPhone SE 4 leaks and rumours. It’s long been stated that the iPhone SE 4 (or possibly the iPhone 16 SE) will abandon the iPhone SE 2022’s (see title image) dated iPhone 8 design language in favour of something more in keeping with the current line-up.

We’ve also been expecting the new iPhone SE model to stick with a single camera module, albeit an improved 48MP example. This line-up is traditionally Apple’s more affordable entry point, and one of the savings is made by dropping the regular iPhone’s dedicated ultra-wide camera.

Notable from these pictures is the apparent lack of either of the new dedicated hardware buttons that can be found on the iPhone 16 series. So, there’s no Camera Control and no Action Button on the right hand edge – at least from what we can see.

We shouldn’t have too long to wait to see the final iPhone SE 4 hardware. Reports suggest that Apple will announce it in March.