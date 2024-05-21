iPhone SE 4 could be set for a price hike

Apple’s next affordable phone, the so-called iPhone SE 4, might not be quite as affordable as previous models.

Established leaker Revegnus has taken to Twitter (formerly X) with the claim that Apple is pondering a price hike for its next iPhone SE model. There’s a chance it’ll stay the same price, but it could also increase by around 10% in the US.

For reference, the current iPhone SE (2022) model costs from $429, so a 10% rise would bring it up to around $469. The leaker claims that Apple’s intention is to keep the price in the sub-$500 bracket whatever it decides.

Whether this would mean price rises elsewhere, including here in the UK, is unclear. But you’d have to suspect that it would be more than a localised move.

To be fair to Apple, all indications suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will be a considerable advance over the iPhone SE (2022). Numerous rumours have suggested that Apple is finally ditching its old iPhone 8 design and moving to something a little more modern, potentially a mixture of the current right-angled look from the front, and the single-camera design of old from the back.

This would involve Apple finally ditching that Touch ID home button and supplying Face ID right across the range. It would also mean the death of the last ‘small’ phone option in Apple’s range, with the new iPhone SE set for a 6.1-inch OLED display.

Recent rumours place an iPhone SE 4 release some time in the spring of 2025.