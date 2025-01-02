iPhone SE 4 could be called something completely different

The forthcoming iPhone SE4 might be called something completely different, if recent rumours are to be believed.

Apple’s next budget smartphone is widely tipped to launch in March, but it could be in line for a name change in keeping with its radical design overhaul. In recent weeks two tipsters – first Fixed Focus Digital, then Majin Bu – have posted claims that the iPhone SE 4 will actually be called the iPhone 16 SE.

It’s worth stating that neither of these sources are what you’d file in the ‘nailed on’ category, if we were dishing out leaker rankings. However, we reckon that their combined assertions make this rumour worthy of a mention at least.

There’s also the fact that such a name change would make a fair amount of sense. For some time now it’s been widely claimed that the next iPhone SE will switch from an old fashioned iPhone 6-like design to a more modern one based on Apple’s current design language.

In other words, the iPhone SE 4 is going to look a lot more like the iPhone 16 than the iPhone SE 3 looked like the iPhone 13 back in the day. It certainly seems plausible that Apple would seek to directly tie its new flattened-out budget phone to the more desirable flagship models.

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp Join our WhatsApp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone Join Now

Our Mobile Editor, Lewis Painter, recently wrote of his excitement at the iPhone SE 4’s launch. If the many rumours are to be believed (which they almost certainly are), Apple’s new entry-level phone will finally boast modern features like Face ID and a decent-sized OLED display, surrounded by minimal bezels.

The camera promises to be a whole lot better, even if there is just the one sensor. It could even ship with the very same A18 chip that powers the iPhone 16 range. This thing promises to be not just up to date but downright future-proof.