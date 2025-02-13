Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone SE 4 and more: What to expect from February 19 Apple launch

Chris Smith

Apple has confirmed a product reveal for February 19, with the next generation iPhone SE expected to take centre stage.

The next Apple launch was confirmed by CEO Tim Cook, who invited fans to “get ready to meet the newest member of the family” next week.

It’s not clear what format the event will take, whether there’ll be a video presentation or whether we’ll see press releases as previously rumoured.

While the fourth-generation iPhone SE is likely to headline any announcement and The use of “member” suggests it’ll be a singular major product, but it’s possible Apple will decide to launch other rumoured products too.

Let’s take a look at what to expect.

iPhone SE 4

Rumours had suggested Apple planned to launch the phone on February 11. That didn’t happen, either through design or delay.

We’re almost certain February 19 will see the wrappers taken off the phone that’s widely expected to have a 6.1-inch screen, Face ID, the A18 processor and a design reminiscent of the iPhone 13.

The price tag is expected to be $500-$550.

AirTag 2

The event preview posted by Tim Cook on February 13 appeared to show what could be construed as an AirTag tracker. It could have longer range and better speaker integration. Rumours have also suggested it’ll be integrated with the Vision Pro headset.

MacBook Air M4

The MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Mac Mini and iMac have all been fitted with the new M4 processor. All that remains is the MacBook Air range. That’s thought to be part of Apple’s spring product launches, but it’s unclear whether the company will choose February 19 to unveil the upgrade.

Mystery Vision Pro news

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reckons Apple is preparing to make an announcement pertaining to the Vision Pro headset. Might Apple choose to lower the entry level for the device and make it more accessible?

