iPhone SE 4 rumors: Everything we know so far

The iPhone SE series has long been a great value compromise for anyone wanting a brand-new iPhone on a mid-range budget.

The series combines Apple’s custom-designed chipsets and the latest iOS and app support with slightly lower specs to open the door to the Apple ecosystem without leaving you £800+ short.

The iPhone SE first stepped onto the scene in 2016 and was updated four years later with the iPhone SE 2 in 2020. Then, in 2022, Apple unveiled the iPhone SE 3, meaning we could be due the iPhone SE 4 anytime now.

Keep reading to discover everything we know about the iPhone SE 4, including what it is, what it’ll look like, what specs it’ll have and how much you can expect it to cost.

Latest update: Updated on 12th August 2024 with rumors surrounding the pricing, release date, design, cameras and performance.

iPhone SE 4: At a glance

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to arrive in early 2025

The phone could see a small price hike

It might resemble the iPhone 13 crossed with the iPhone XR

The display could be bigger and use an OLED panel for the first time

Face ID is expected to replace Touch ID

USB-C will likely replace Lightning

The SE 4 is expected to include a single 48-megapixel camera

The phone is rumoured to feature any chipset from the A16 to the A18

Apple’s iPhone SE series is known for its reasonable prices, with the iPhone SE 3 being our favourite affordable iPhone at the moment. The iPhone SE 2 and 3 were both priced at £419 in the UK at launch, with the phone seeing a minor price hike from $399 to $429 in the US.

We would expect it to remain in a similar price range so as not to be undercut by the iPhone 16 when it launches. However, one (now deleted) tweet by Revegnus on X has suggested that the phone could see a 10% price hike to $469 in the US.

As far as a release date goes, early 2025 is looking most likely. One recent leak by tipster Ice Universe on the Chinese social media site Weibo points toward March to May 2025 specifically.

iPhone SE 4 design and screen rumors

With previous iPhone SE models, Apple has made use of older designs. The iPhone SE (2016) appeared identical to the iPhone 5 (2012), while the iPhone SE 2 (2020) and the iPhone SE 3 (2022) looked more like the iPhone 6 (2014).

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to receive a much-needed design update this time around, dropping the Touch ID/home button in favour of Face ID and extending the display to minimise the bezels in line with the iPhone X (2017) onwards.

The home button on the iPhone SE 2 (2022)

The aforementioned Ice Universe leak points to Apple increasing the size of the display from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches, again bringing the screen close in line with Apple’s recent releases, including last year’s 6.1-inch iPhone 15. Whether this is good or bad news will depend on whether you prefer a more spacious screen or a more compact phone that slips easily into your pocket. Apple discontinued its Mini line after the iPhone 13 Mini, which could make the iPhone SE 3 the last truly small iPhone.

The leak also states that the iPhone SE 4 will be the first OLED iPhone in the SE series, meaning we can expect a major display upgrade with deeper blacks, better contrast and perhaps even improved battery life.

No surprises, the phone will reportedly be built from aluminium the same as the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, as opposed to the titanium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to include the same USB-C charging port that made its Apple debut across the iPhone 15 range as opposed to the previous Lightning port.

Another rumour by freelance coder Nguyen Phi Hung (@negativeonehero) on X gets even more specific about the design. According to the thread, the iPhone SE 4 will measure 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm and weigh 166g.

The iPhone SE 4 could resemble the iPhone XR

The tweet states that the front of the phone will resemble 2021’s iPhone 13, while the rear will look more like 2018’s iPhone XR with its single camera module. The display will reportedly be a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and the 3279 mAh battery will support 20W wired charging and 12W MagSafe charging.

iPhone SE 4 camera rumors

@negativeonehero’s tweet also provides some insight into the rear camera.

According to the tipster, the phone will be kitted with a Sony IMX503 1/2.55-inch, f/1.8 sensor with 1080p Cinematic Mode support. The camera will also feature Apple’s Deep Fusion technology, Smart HDR, a portrait mode and AI photography features, though there will not be a night mode onboard. This was a major omission we noted on the iPhone SE 3, so we’ll be disappointed if the feature remains absent on the SE 4.

The Ice Universe leak, meanwhile, points toward a single 48-megapixel rear camera, which would be a major upgrade compared to the 12-megapixel shooter in the current iPhone SE model.

The notch on the iPhone 13

As far as the front camera goes, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature the same notch design that debuted on the iPhone XR and lasted through to the iPhone 14 before the Dynamic Island came to the standard iPhone in 2023.

We don’t know much about the hardware here, aside from the rumor that the camera will now support Face ID following the departure of Touch ID on the SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 performance and software rumors

When it comes to performance, the iPhone SE 2 (2020) was powered by the same A13 Bionic chipset found in the iPhone 11 (2019), while the iPhone SE 3 (2022) packed the same A15 Bionic present across the iPhone 13 series (2021).

If Apple is to continue to follow this pattern, we’d expect the iPhone SE 4 to be powered by the iPhone 15’s A16 Bionic or, at a stretch, the A17 Pro chipset found in the iPhone 15 Pro.

The @negativeonehero thread points toward the Apple A16 Bionic with the Snapdragon X70 modem and Apple U1 UWB chip. This would apparently be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of storage.

Ice Universe, meanwhile, believes that the iPhone SE 4 will launch in 2025 with the A18 chip rumoured to appear in the iPhone 16 later this year. This would come with 6GB/8GB of RAM.

Either way, we’d expect the iPhone SE 4 to be kitted with a fairly recent chip we’ve already seen on a prior release.