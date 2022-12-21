iPhone SE 2024 may be cancelled due to low demand

Apple is reportedly looking to cancel its next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 2024, due to the relatively poor performance of previous models and worries over production costs.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a Twitter thread in which he outlines his belief that “Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4” due to “consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones”.

Kuo goes on to explain that the iPhone SE 2024, which is rumoured to see a shift to a new and more premium design, will lead to higher costs and selling prices for the manufacturer, which is giving Apple pause for thought with a global recession on the immediate horizon.

It seems indecision has surrounded the development of the iPhone SE 4. Just a couple of months ago it emerged that Apple was still undecided over the type of display it was going to use, with a a 6.1-inch OLED and a range of LCDs between 5.7 and 6.1 inches all under consideration.

Given these latest reports, a costly 6.1-inch OLED would seem unlikely at first glance. With that said, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 that Apple currently makes and sells both pack 6.1-inch OLEDs, so it might have actually proved more cost-effective to go with the more premium component.

Apple’s last affordable phone, the iPhone SE 3 / iPhone SE (2022), launched earlier this year. We found it to be “both a roaring success and a missed opportunity”, with impressive performance offsetting a disappointingly old-fashioned design.