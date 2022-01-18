iPhone SE 2022 looks nailed on for a spring, with iPad Air 5 in tow

Rumours Apple plans to launch a third-generation iPhone SE within months just got a little more credible, after regulatory filings potentially identifying the device were spotted online.

The fillings to the Eurasian Economic Commission database (spotted by French site Consomac) make reference to model identifiers A2595, A2783, and A2784.

Given the numbers associated with the existing iPhone SE 2020 models are quite similar, it’s highly likely they represent the successor to the popular mid-ranger. As denoted by Apple’s website, those numbers are: A2275 (Canada, United States), A2298 (China mainland), A2296 (other countries and regions).

The filing simply mentions a “smartphone” without any specifics, but we’ve got plenty to go on from other rumours spilling onto the web in recent weeks and months. According to reports, Apple has pushed back plans for a proposed revamp of the design of the mid-range handset in favour of a modest spec bump along with 5G connectivity.

Apparently, Apple has pushed a more ambitious revamp, which would shift the Touch ID sensor to the power button, as it has with recent iPad models. That revamp could also include a design based upon the iPhone 11.

What does the regulatory filing mean for the potential release date of the iPhone SE 2022? Well, as 9to5Mac points out, recent form would suggest products arrive about three months after they showed up in these filings. That’d put the iPhone SE 2022 at around March or April, also in line with current predictions.

For what it’s worth, today’s report also features SKUs for a potential new iPad Air, the firth generation in the series. Keep your eye on the numbers A2436, A2696, A2759, A2437, A2591, A2757, A2761, and A2766, folks.