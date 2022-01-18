 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone SE 2022 looks nailed on for a spring, with iPad Air 5 in tow

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Rumours Apple plans to launch a third-generation iPhone SE within months just got a little more credible, after regulatory filings potentially identifying the device were spotted online.

The fillings to the Eurasian Economic Commission database (spotted by French site Consomac) make reference to model identifiers A2595, A2783, and A2784.

Given the numbers associated with the existing iPhone SE 2020 models are quite similar, it’s highly likely they represent the successor to the popular mid-ranger. As denoted by Apple’s website, those numbers are: A2275 (Canada, United States), A2298 (China mainland), A2296 (other countries and regions).

The filing simply mentions a “smartphone” without any specifics, but we’ve got plenty to go on from other rumours spilling onto the web in recent weeks and months. According to reports, Apple has pushed back plans for a proposed revamp of the design of the mid-range handset in favour of a modest spec bump along with 5G connectivity.

You might like…

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Max Parker 3 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Asus Zenfone 8 wins Best Mid-Range Phone

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Asus Zenfone 8 wins Best Mid-Range Phone

Alastair Stevenson 3 months ago

Apparently, Apple has pushed a more ambitious revamp, which would shift the Touch ID sensor to the power button, as it has with recent iPad models. That revamp could also include a design based upon the iPhone 11.

What does the regulatory filing mean for the potential release date of the iPhone SE 2022? Well, as 9to5Mac points out, recent form would suggest products arrive about three months after they showed up in these filings. That’d put the iPhone SE 2022 at around March or April, also in line with current predictions.

For what it’s worth, today’s report also features SKUs for a potential new iPad Air, the firth generation in the series. Keep your eye on the numbers A2436, A2696, A2759, A2437, A2591, A2757, A2761, and A2766, folks.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.