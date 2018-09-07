Apple iPhone SE 2 release date, price, rumours, specs and latest news

Apple is rumoured to be working on a successor to the two-year-old budget iPhone SE. We’ve seen multiple reports to suggest the handset is in development, including leaked case designs, internal names, and even a short video. However, after the device failed to materialise at WWDC we’re wondering if we’ll ever see it.

Could it launch alongside the iPhone XS this September? Maybe, and maybe not.

The latest insider tips don’t point to the SE 2 making an appearance this September, but that doesn’t mean it won’t one day be a thing – or that it couldn’t take on another guise at Apple’s ‘Gather Round’ event, with the iPhone 9 coming to mind

There’s a lot to take in, so here’s everything we’ve heard about the rumoured iPhone SE 2 so far, including its release date, specs, features and price. All the iPhone SE 2 news you need is right here in one handy place.

What is the iPhone SE?

Away from the premium iPhone X, and the mainstream iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the iPhone SE is Apple’s current compact, budget offering. But after two years on the market, is the world now ready for a successor, an iPhone SE 2? And when will it launch?

Let’s take a look at all the latest news and rumours before delving into details of the 2018 iPhone SE 2’s likely specs, price and release date.

iPhone SE 2 latest news and rumours

We’ve seen a lot of information about the iPhone SE 2, but with a lot of conflicting details out there it’s difficult to know what to believe.

One rumour, as reported by MacRumors, seems to suggest that Apple has decided against releasing an iPhone SE 2 at all. This means we might see a a cheaper iPhone at Apple’s September launch event, or the range might adopt the name scheme of the iPad, where release years are used to denote particular models.

However, we’ve also seen rumours (via a CAD render from a case manufacturer, shown below) that the new handset could follow the design cues of the iPhone X with an edge-to-edge display and a display notch, allowing it to pack a much larger display into a handset of the same size.

Another report has claimed that the handset will see the return of the headphone jack to Apple’s handsets. Considering the budget nature of the range, not having to use expensive wireless headphones or an adaptor would be very welcome.

However, other reports have claimed the exact opposite about the 3.5mm jack, so it’s still all to play for.

Speaking of high-end features, the phone might make use of Apple’s excellent Face ID tech that made its debut in the iPhone X if a report in Macotakara is to be believed.

There are also rumours flying that the internals of the iPhone SE 2 will feature an A11 Bionic CPU like what we’ve already seen in the iPhone 8 and X. If true this would make it an incredibly powerful little phone, but only time will tell whether these rumours are correct.

Read on for everything we know so far about the rumoured iPhone SE 2.

iPhone SE 2 Name: What will it be called?

Although reports have been claiming that the SE 2 is currently in development under the codename ‘Jaguar’, that’s obviously not the name the phone will be released under.

Previously, the prevailing logic has been that the phone will be released with the name ‘iPhone SE 2’, but more recently a leak has claimed that the phone will have exactly the same name as its predecessor, indicating that it will be adopting the same naming scheme as the iPad, which keeps the same name from year to year.

The leak comes courtesy of Evan Blass, who tends to be very reliable with this kind of information.

For now though, we’re going to continue referring to the phone as the SE 2.

iPhone SE 2 release date

With the iPhone SE having been released at a dedicated event in March 2016, we initially had our fingers crossed that we would see an appearance at Apple’s education-themed event in Chicago in March 2018, alongside the new 2018 iPad. , and that got our hopes up for WWDC 2018 in June.

Alas.

Both events came and went without any mention of any iPhone whatsoever, so the next possible announcement date could be otherwise a launch could have to wait until Apple’s main iPhone launch event in September, a date favoured by a recent report in Cult of Mac, which claimed that the phone would be announced alongside the company’s next flagships.

iPhone SE 2 price

With its compact form-factor, the iPhone SE has always been meant as the budget sibling of the iPhone family, and we’d expect this to continue with the iPhone SE 2.

The price of the current iPhone SE starts at just £349, while the mainstream iPhone 8 and 8 Plus start at £699 and £799 respectively. In an ideal world we’d love to see the SE 2 hit the same price point as the current SE, but a slightly increased price is more likely.

iPhone SE 2 concepts

With Apple not having shown off any official images of the rumoured phone, fans have stepped in to give their interpretation of what the SE 2 could end up looking like.

Renowned concept designer Martin Hajek has developed one such render that closely mimics the design of the current SE. It’s got the same square edges as the current model, while also integrating design flourishes from the iPhone 8 including a small camera bump and a single solid back colour. Inspired by this year’s WWDC invite, it certainly looks the part and also suggests that wireless charging might feature.

Another concept has come from EverythingApplePro, and can be seen in the YouTube link below. This concept eliminates the camera bump, but keeps a uniform back colour.

Both concepts remove the headphone jack from the current iPhone SE. The 3.5mm jack first disappeared with the iPhone 7, and last year’s models showed no signs of Apple reversing the trend.

iPhone SE 2 specs and design

The strongest rumour we’ve heard so far about the SE 2’s design comes from a video posted on the social network Weibo. The video shows a handset that’s borrowed heavily from the design cues of the iPhone X, including curved edges, the removal of the home button, and even a small X-style notch on the top of the screen.

The concept also shows off a small camera bump on the rear of the phone containing a dual camera configuration.

This design was later backed up by a subsequent report that claimed that the phone would come complete with Face ID, which is consistent with the lack of home button seen in the video. A later rumour that originated with a well known case manufacturer added further fuel to this fire by again claiming that the phone would boast an edge-to-edge display and an X-style notch.

But the iPhone X similarities don’t stop there. Well-regarded mobile leaker and designer Ben Geskin has shared the following render and design rumours on Twitter, suggesting that the iPhone SE 2 would get a glass back and wireless charging capabilities in line with the flagship handset.

In terms of the internals of the phone, some rumours point towards an A11 chip being used, while others suggest an earlier generation A10 chipset is more likely. Our guess is that Apple will use the A10 chipset, to keep the SE 2 affordable, and to ensure it’s specs don’t match the premium iPhones released last year.

The question of the headphone jack remains contentious, with some claiming that it won’t have one, while others claim that it will.

Finally, the iPhone SE 2 is also tipped to be on the receiving end of a mighty camera upgrade, with some claiming that it will be treated to the same 12-megapixel sensor as the iPhone 8 (no, not the dual-camera found on the larger iPhone 8 Plus).

iPhone SE 2 Rumours and News: What we’d like to see in the iPhone SE 2

Our main concern with the iPhone SE 2 is that it continues in the same spirit of the existing iPhone SE. That means that wherever possible an affordable price should take priority over premium features.

So while it would be nice to see functionality like an edge-to-edge display, wireless charging, Face ID, and a dual camera trickle down from the higher end models, we don’t want them to be included if they’re going to push the price of the iPhone SE 2 over £400.

We’d like the headphone jack to make a return on the iPhone SE 2, but we’re not going to get our hopes up too much. In our minds, a budget phone will likely be purchased by someone who doesn’t want to spend a lot of money on expensive wireless headphones, making a physical jack a priority.

Aside from that we’re excited to see what Apple brings to the table with a budget phone in 2018.

What feature are you hoping to see on the iPhone SE 2? Be sure to let us know over on Facebook or Twitter @TrustedReviews.