iPhone SE 2 Plus: release date, specs, price and more

If you’d like your iPhone to have a bigger screen, but not pay an arm and a leg, then the fabled iPhone SE 2 Plus could be the phone for you.

At the moment it’s not confirmed, but there are plenty of suggestions that a larger version of the new iPhone SE 2 could be on the way. Here’s everything we know so far.

iPhone SE 2 Plus specs

The SE 2 uses Apple’s A13 chipset, which also appears in the iPhone 11. We’re expecting the same chip to appear in the SE 2 Plus, if it’s released. The SE range, after all, is not intended as a market-leading, flagship-style phone. It’s a budget, by Apple standards, option that won’t pack the very latest chip as a result.

We’re expecting other key features to return from the SE 2, including wireless charging and Wi-Fi 6.

In terms of storage, the SE 2 went up to 256 GB. We’re expecting similar options with the SE 2 Plus, but there could feasibly be some that pack a little more storage too.

iPhone SE 2 Plus release date

Prominent Apple analyst, Ming Chi Kuo, suggested that the iPhone SE 2 Plus will be released in the first half of 2021.

This is far from certain but Kuo has a good track record when it comes to predicting Apple’s releases and product updates.

That release date would put the SE 2 Plus on the market well after the new flagship, the iPhone 12. This would give iPhone buyers and choice to suit various budgets – which may become an even more important consideration as we navigate the economic turbulence caused by COVID-19.

iPhone SE 2 Plus price

At £419, the iPhone SE 2 offered pretty good value compared to some competitors. The appeal of the SE range is partly in its price, so we’re likely to see something not entirely dissimilar this time around. Expect a similar price point for the SE 2 Plus.

It’s likely that there will be both 4G and 5G versions of the iPhone SE 2 Plus when, (or indeed if,) it arrives. The 5G version would obviously be a little more expensive.

iPhone SE 2 Plus design

In terms of visuals, the iPhone SE 2 was basically an iPhone 8. Now, with with SE 2 Plus, there will obviously be an increase in size – but will there be other changes?

Rumours suggest a sizing to fit between the 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2 and the 6.1-inch iPhone XR.

Following another suggestion from Ming Chi Kuo – some believe that the new iPhone SE 2 Plus will pack an all-new fingerprint scanner (via MacRumours). Kuo said there will be a “new design” for a scanner, on the power button, on the side of the device.

