iPhone SE 2 hype builds as respected analyst reveals fresh details

A successor to the iPhone SE is coming, and Apple will equip it with a Liquid Crystal Polymer antenna to boost data transmission, according to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo believes that Apple supplier Murata will provide Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antenna components to Apple for use in the iPhone SE 2, according to a research note seen by Apple Insider. Kuo also predicts that, because Apple is using an existing supplier, the new iPhone could hit shelves by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2020.

Using an organic substrate such as LCP has a number of benefits for smartphone manufacturers. The tech is flexible so it can fit snugly in the slim dimensions of the iPhone 8, it behaves consistently across the entire radio frequency range and it has low loss which is hugely beneficial when it comes to running 5G apps.

LCP is also relatively affordable to source so it would allow Apple to effectively keep costs down on its mid-range model. Especially in comparison to its pricier flagships, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

LCP antennas have been used in Apple’s lineup for a while now. The iPhone XR, XS and XS Max were all kitted out with the flexible antenna tech so it makes sense that the low-cost, high-specced SE 2 would follow in its predecessors footsteps by featuring the same internal properties as newer flagships in a more affordable package.

This isn’t the only rumour we’ve heard regarding the revamped iPhone SE this month.

At the beginning of October, Kuo predicted that the iPhone SE 2 would share the design of the more compact iPhone 8 but be powered by Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip. Rumours of the new design have been divisive, with many original SE owners already lamenting the loss of the tiny 4-inch display.

The iPhone SE 2 is expected to launch in early 2020, though Apple still has yet to officially confirm the new model.

