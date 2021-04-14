Massive iPhone rumour drop offers 2022 and 2023 hints – here’s juiciest gossip

The iPhone rumour mill never stops churning. When the iPhone 12 arrived, talk immediately switched to what the iPhone 13 might bring. Today brought a bumper crop for what the iPhone 2022 and iPhone 2023 might be. Here are the key iPhone rumours.

The influential analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) outlined what looks to be a pretty comprehensive roadmap for the iPhone models coming 2022 and 2023. After a big design refresh in 2020 and the addition of 5G, we’re not expecting huge updates from the iPhone 13 in 2021. There’s the prospect of a switch to USB-C, a smaller notch an under-display Touch ID sensor.

However, Apple has some big things in store for the handsets possibly dubbed the iPhone 14 and 15, according to Kuo. Here are the highlights…

Under display Face ID tech coming in 2023

If you’re hoping for under-display Face ID tech, to help Apple finally dispense with the unpopular notch, there might be a couple of years to wait next. In a note to investors, the influential analyst Ming Chi-Kuo (via MacRumors) believes Apple will be able to integrate the facial recognition tech into the 2023 iPhone models.

Notch busting punch-hole cameras

On the way to dispensing with the notch completely, Apple will look to condense it considerably by using punch hole cameras for 2022 iPhone models. Right now Kuo expects Apple to deploy this feature for 2022’s higher-end models, but says high production yields could see it spread the love to all devices in the range.

2022 iPhone camera bonanza

According to Kuo, Apple is planning a major upgrade for the 2022 iPhone models, including a 48-megapixel main camera and 8K video. The former will provide better imagery for mixed reality experiences, according to Kuo.

He wrote: “In terms of pixel size, the ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 13, and new 2H22 ‌iPhone‌ are about 1.7um, 2um, and 1.25um, respectively. We believe that the new 2H22 ‌iPhone‌ may support direct 48MP output and 12MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously. With 12MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2H22 ‌iPhone‌ increases to about 2.5um, which is significantly larger than the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌, and larger than existing Android phones, and close to the DSC level. We believe that the camera quality of the new 2H22 ‌iPhone‌ will elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level.”

iPhone 2023 will have a periscope lens

Many Android phone makers have already adopted periscope telescopic lens camera, which enables optical (lossless) zoom without adding girth to the phone itself. While there have been rumours Apple plans to adopt the tech for the iPhone 13, it won’t come until 2023, according to Kuo (via MacRumors).

Kuo added: “In the past, it was widely believed that the reason the Tx lens had to adopt glass material was to avoid distortion due to the heat generated by VCSEL operation. Our latest survey indicates that the Face ID TX lens for the new 2H21 ‌iPhone‌ will be made of plastic instead of glass, thanks to improved coating technologies and that the Tx plastic lens suppliers are Largan and Genius, with Largan being the primary beneficiary of this material change due to its higher supply share.”

No more iPhone mini from 2022

The iPhone 12 mini has been the least popular device in the range, perhaps thanks to the popularity of the iPhone SE 2020. While it may get another chance in 2022 with the iPhone 13 range, it’ll be gone in 2022 according to Ming Chi Kuo (via MacRumors).

Just two iPhone sizes from 2022

Following on from that, Apple is planning just two iPhone sizes from 2022, according to Kuo. The range will remain at four handsets, but simply split into standard and Pro editions, with the same size options for each. “We predict that the new 2H22 iPhone will come in four models: the high-end 6.7″ and 6.1″, and the lower-end 6.7″ and 6.1″,” Kuo writes in the note to investors.