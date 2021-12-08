 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone production reportedly stopped for several days in October

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A new report on Apple’s recent supply chain woes suggests that iPhone production stopped altogether for the first time in more than a decade.

It’s been widely reported that Apple has been experiencing some troubles with iPhone production, and even iPhone demand of late. But a new and comprehensive report from Nikkei provides a new angle on just how bad things got.

According to the report, iPhone production stopped altogether for several days at the beginning of October. This was during China’s so-called Golden Week holidays, which is when Apple’s supply chain factories typically ramp up to 24-hours-a-day production.

With component shortages and power cuts taking their toll, Apple’s manufacturing partners opted to shut down their production lines and gave staff time off rather than offering the usual overtime. This represents the first time such a thing had happened in more than ten years of iPhone production.

It’s claimed that Apple is falling millions of units short of its iPhone and iPad production goals this festive period. Production of the iPhone 13 range – Apple’s biggest seller – is said to have fallen 20% short of previous plans in September and October.

This is despite the fact that Apple has prioritised its flagship phone range, reallocating core components and resources from its iPad line. The knock-on effect of this was that iPad production volume was halved over the same period.

Due to these shortfalls, many shoppers won’t get their Apple devices until after the Christmas period. It’s claimed that this could cost Apple billions of dollars in revenue.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
iPhone 13 Pro Review

iPhone 13 Pro Review

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best tablet 2021: Is the iPad still the one to beat?

Best tablet 2021: Is the iPad still the one to beat?

Max Parker 11 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.