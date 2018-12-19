Apple’s 2019 iPhone may come with an old school killer feature

Could Apple resurrect Touch ID on the Phone? Two freshly discovered patents suggest the company has at least considered it.

The documents, which were first spotted by Patently Apple, show off a handset that features both Face ID and a Touch ID-enabled physical home button.

They were filed earlier this year, after the release of the iPhone X − which was, of course, the first iPhone to ditch Touch ID for Face ID.

They essentially describe an iPhone that would feature not one but two biometric sensors, and would allow users to turn to Touch ID for authentication if Face ID failed.

Face ID is definitely the slicker and, according to Apple, more secure of the two technologies but it can be sluggish and doesn’t always work as it’s supposed to, and there’s still plenty of love out there for Touch ID.

While it’s hard to imagine too many users complaining if Apple was to actually act on the patent, it’s not exactly the most pressing functionality.

After all, as things currently stand, iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XR users can simply enter a passcode to gain entry to their phone if Face ID ever lets them down.

What’s more, the device shown in the patent application looks like an older iPhone model, with a large forehead and chin, and chunky bezels.

There’s simply no room for a front-mounted physical home button on Apple’s latest iPhone models. However, there’s plenty of space around the back.

However, as is always the case with patents, there’s a strong possibility that Apple will never actually act on this particular vision.

Do you prefer Face ID to Touch ID? Do you still have a soft spot for the older of the two technologies? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.