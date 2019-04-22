iPhone moulds point to an unusual triple-camera layout

For anyone who couldn’t quite believe the iPhone 11 rumours pointing to a square panel containing the handset’s three cameras, another piece of evidence has arrived. This time, it’s the iPhone 11 and 11 Max moulds used to help case manufacturers, if a photo on SlashLeaks proves to be legitimate.

In these metal moulds, a large square with gentle rounded edges is prominent in the top left-hand corner of the handset. Inside it are three circles in a triangular formation – quite different from the ‘traffic light’ order of other triple-camera handsets. Even the Huawei Mate 20 Pro which has its own square section for the cameras puts a circle in each corner (the fourth being the flash).

It’s certainly an unusual design, but then we thought that about the notch and before you knew it every major Android manufacturer – Samsung aside – was aping it in some form or other.

What’s even more unusual is the placement of the familiar Apple logo. On the regular iPhone 11, it’s almost touching the camera array, while on the Max it’s in the middle of the handset. That doesn’t feel too likely to us, but it’s probably not too important on a case mould anyway. Indeed, we’re not sure why Apple would include its logo on moulds, casting a little doubt on this – surely that just invites leaks, after all?

As for the original source of the leak, it seems to go back to Chinese social network Weibo. On the site, there’s also a photo of the moulds flipped over. Though on this side, there are no big surprises.

There’s the now familiar notch housing the technology needed for Face ID, and precious little else. Anybody still clinging to the unlikely hope that Apple might bring back the home button and Touch ID for 2019 is going to be sorely disappointed.

Does this look legitimate to you? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.