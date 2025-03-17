:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone Fold will have a shockingly high price – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The predicted price of Apple’s entry into the foldable market is unlikely to surprise many folks, but it might put it out of most people’s reach.

Judging by a forecast from a Barclays analyst, the long-rumoured iPhone Fold will cost around $2,300 as a starting price when it launches in 2026 or 2027.

Major Motorola Razr 50 Ultra price drop

Major Motorola Razr 50 Ultra price drop

Currently sitting as our favourite clamshell foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has never been more of a bargain, getting you top-shelf features for less.

  • Amazon
  • Was £999.99
  • Now just £704.57
View Deal

Considering the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199 we’d be looking at almost double the cost for the first folding iPhone. That would be fair in excess of the premium Android device makers put on their phones.

Samsung’s foldables are also more expensive than its standard devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at $1,899 while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is $1,249. Google’s Pixel Fold 9 Pro is $1,799 compared to the Pixel 9 Pro’s $999 asking price.

That’s a far cry from the over $1,000 increase forecast by Tim Long. And that’s just the starting price. It’s possible the top spec version of the phone could be closer to $3,000.

There have been more whisperings over a potential iPhone Fold this month after a quiet period when the pervading speculation centred on a folding iPad.

However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted the device could have a 7.8-inch inner display with a 5.5-inch outer display, but wouldn’t have Face ID on board. Ironically it could feature a Touch ID-based power button. Kuo predicted the price could be as low as $2,000 and as high as $2,500.

Kuo had predicted Apple would begin producing the device in bulk at the end of 2026, which would put the device in line for a 2027 launch, enabling the iPhone Fold to join the best iPhone handsets a couple of years from now.

Previous speculation has suggested Apple’s focus will be on a crease-less screen, eliminating a long-standing drawback of using foldables.

You might like…

Apple drops iPhone Air and iPhone Fold hint as demand lags

Apple drops iPhone Air and iPhone Fold hint as demand lags

Chris Smith 2 months ago
iPhone foldable looking increasingly likely for 2026

iPhone foldable looking increasingly likely for 2026

Jon Mundy 8 months ago
iPhone Fold won’t be ‘delayed’ – it will launch when it’s ready

iPhone Fold won’t be ‘delayed’ – it will launch when it’s ready

Chris Smith 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access