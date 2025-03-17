iPhone Fold will have a shockingly high price – report

The predicted price of Apple’s entry into the foldable market is unlikely to surprise many folks, but it might put it out of most people’s reach.

Judging by a forecast from a Barclays analyst, the long-rumoured iPhone Fold will cost around $2,300 as a starting price when it launches in 2026 or 2027.

Considering the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199 we’d be looking at almost double the cost for the first folding iPhone. That would be fair in excess of the premium Android device makers put on their phones.

Samsung’s foldables are also more expensive than its standard devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at $1,899 while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is $1,249. Google’s Pixel Fold 9 Pro is $1,799 compared to the Pixel 9 Pro’s $999 asking price.

That’s a far cry from the over $1,000 increase forecast by Tim Long. And that’s just the starting price. It’s possible the top spec version of the phone could be closer to $3,000.

There have been more whisperings over a potential iPhone Fold this month after a quiet period when the pervading speculation centred on a folding iPad.

However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted the device could have a 7.8-inch inner display with a 5.5-inch outer display, but wouldn’t have Face ID on board. Ironically it could feature a Touch ID-based power button. Kuo predicted the price could be as low as $2,000 and as high as $2,500.

Kuo had predicted Apple would begin producing the device in bulk at the end of 2026, which would put the device in line for a 2027 launch, enabling the iPhone Fold to join the best iPhone handsets a couple of years from now.

Previous speculation has suggested Apple’s focus will be on a crease-less screen, eliminating a long-standing drawback of using foldables.