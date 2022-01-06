iPhone Fold: Apple testing prototypes but has foldable reservations – leaker

Since Samsung announced that its foldable phones are actually doing very well thank you very much, the prospect of an iPhone Fold has come back into focus.

With Samsung intimating that devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were actually converting users, would a response from Apple be forthcoming in the short to medium term future?

One leaker believes Apple is experimenting with “multiple prototypes” but still has reservations over whether the form factor can provide an improvement over the current candy bar iPhone.

In a series of tweets (via MacRumors), the leaker @dylandkt said Apple isn’t prepared to release multiple generations of an imperfect product, which is arguably something Samsung fell victim to with its Galaxy Fold teething problems.

He wrote: “For those who are curious about a foldable iPhone, Apple is definitely working and testing multiple prototypes that contain foldable displays. Too many compromises still exist with foldable display technology though.

“There are also concerns as to whether foldable smartphones will continue to have a place in the market or will fall into obsolescence. Therefore, Apple is intent on carefully observing the market and improving upon the mistakes of their competitors.

“While other manufactures are iterating on products that are seemingly in beta, Apple is keen on making sure that the design is not a regression from the current form factor of the iPhone. They are interested in playing the long game to see how the technology progresses.”

If this account of Apple’s strategy is accurate, it sounds like Apple is prepared to wait rather than release a compromised piece of hardware that fails to live up to its current standards. Recent rumours have suggested an iPhone Fold won’t arrive until 2023 at the earliest. The noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reckons it’ll be 2024.