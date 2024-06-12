iPhone clock app getting a handy boost in iOS 18, and it’s not AI

With the iOS 18 beta now in the hands of Apple enthusiasts we’re beginning to learn more about the features Apple didn’t talk about during the WWDC keynote on Monday.

A Reddit user, who is experimenting with the first beta, spotted the iPhone’s clock had remained in the status bar (in the top left of the display) even when the phone’s battery dies.

Within current versions of iOS, the iPhone remains discoverable via the Find My technology, and it seems Apple has been able to keep a little more in reserve so iPhone users can continue to tell the time.

The user posted an image of his iPhone (which looks like an iPhone 14 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Pro Max) showing the usual ‘iPhone is Findable’ message, along with the clock in the top left corner and the flat battery icon in the centre. He also says the clock remains visible when the phone is charging but not switched on.

It’s a small change, but shows Apple will leave no stone unturned in achieving marginal gains in updating the iPhone experience.

Some users have pointed out that the functionality won’t be available on all models, such as their 2020 iPhone SE, so it seems that this will only support the phones that include Find My support when off. Those include the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 ranges.

If you’re interested in trying out the iOS 18 beta and sampling some of the new features during the summer, ahead of the conumer release in September, you can download it now. Here’s instructions on how to download the iOS 18 beta for compatible devices.