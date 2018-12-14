iPhone user? This is your last chance to get a crucial upgrade for less

Apple has been running a discounted battery replacement program ever since word of its surreptitious performance throttling was discovered, but that offer is now coming to an end.

Over the past year, Apple has been offering up a reduced rate as part of its battery replacement initiative for older, out-of-warranty iPhone models; starting with the iPhone 6 and newer, however, the company will cease to offer this lower service price at the turn of the new year.

Right now, if you want to get the battery in your out-of-warranty iPhone changed out it’ll cost you a modest £25/$29 and that’s been the case over the course of 2018. Apple has since published the revised standard pricing for the service once this offer expires but it’s not as painful as Apple’s typical repair pricing tends to be.

First detailed in September, every iPhone between the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 8/8 Plus will jump from £25 to £45 for a battery replacement, while the iPhone X will join the 2018 iPhone contingent (the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR) with a fee of £65 for a new battery. All other eligible models (that is, even older iPhones that Apple still keeps batteries for) will cost £79 to replace.

The discounted battery replacement program was instated after it transpired that Apple had been throttling the performance of older iPhones in the pursuit of maximising their battery life – a practice it had conducted without informing users that their devices’ performance was being artificially limited (iPad’s are unaffected by throttling due to their significantly larger batteries).

Since such implementation came to light, Apple has instead released an iOS update that included a feature called Battery Health, providing users with a basic report on the state of their phone’s battery performance, usable capacity and whether or not it should be replaced; as well as the option to prioritise performance over longevity (where affected batteries are concerned).

