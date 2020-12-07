iPhone battery drain and overheating reported after iOS 14.2 update

A significant number of iPhone users are reporting an issue with battery drain after upgrading to the iOS 14.2 update.

Threads on the Apple Developer Forums, Apple Support forums and Reddit, are laden with users raising complaints of increased charging times and shorter run time.

According to some of those posters, their handsets are running hotter than before – especially when charging, while many have noticed battery degradation according to the Battery Health meter within the iOS settings (via Mashable).

The replies in the threads appear to suggest the problems are not limited to one iPhone modes. Just one page lists the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone SE, iPhone XR and iPhone XS, for example. Some users say they can see their battery depleting by the minute, others say the issue even endures after upgrading to the recently-released iOS 14.3 beta.

Related: Best iPhone 2020

Apple has not officially commended on the reports, but it appears is something that can be resolved with a simple software issue. iOS 14.2 was a relatively significant update released a month ago, but whatever changes were made beneath the surface may have has some undue effects on battery life. Here’s a summary of the features:

100 new emoji. These include, according to the release notes, animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji and more.

The scene detection in Camera uses intelligent image recognition to identify objects within a scene (iPad Air 4)

Optimised battery charging for AirPods

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod Mini

Eight wallpapers (in both light and dark versions)

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple Tv 4K for stereo, surround and Atmos audio

Magnifier can detect people nearby using the LiDAR sensor on supported iPads

Have you experienced battery issues with your iPhone since upgrading your phone to iOS 14.2? Share your experiences with us @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …