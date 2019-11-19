iPhone apps playing up? Apple’s latest iOS update should fix them

Apple’s latest iOS 13 update is here, and it comes ready with bug fixes and improvements for a handful of popular iPhone apps.

If Mail, Files, Notes or Messages have been causing you trouble, you may be in luck. Apple has released a new software update designed to target issues in these apps and more.

Apple recently unveiled the update on its support page – along with a list of key updates we have to look forward to.

The update – known as iOS 13.2.3 – should solve a fault that has been blocking the system search and search features within the default Mail, Files and Notes apps.

As far as Mail is concerned, the update should also kill off a bug that has been preventing the email app from retrieving new messages and failing to include and quote original message content for Microsoft Exchange addresses.

The update should also fix an issue that has been preventing photos, links and other attachments from appearing in the details view in the Messages app and one that prevents apps from downloading content in the background when you don’t have the app open.

If you’ve encountered any of these issues yourself, go to Settings > General > Software Update, and install iOS version 13.2.3.

iOS 13 was first announced at WWDC in June but the final version wasn’t unveiled until the iPhone launch in September.

Apple’s latest major OS update comes with Dark Mode, new image editing options and ‘Sign in with Apple’ – the company’s quickest way to sign into apps with one tap. The OS is also faster at downloading and launching apps and up to 30% quicker when it comes to signing in with Face ID.

Handsets as far back as the iPhone 6S and iPhone SE are compatible with iOS 13, including the latest version 13.2.3.

