Texting between iPhone and Android users is finally becoming secure

The RCS messaging standard that enables richer communications between iPhone and Android users, will soon benefit from a critical security feature.

Conversations using the Rich Communications Services (RCS) texting option Apple finally moved to allow last year after literal years of pressure will soon benefit from end-to-end encryption.

Previously, Apple’s own iMessages platform had benefitted from end-to-end encryption and so did Google’s RCS-based Messaging app. However right now conversations between Android and iPhone users via RCS are not protected by the industry standard feature that keeps out prying eyes.

That’ll soon change with the publication of the GSMA RCS Universal Profile 3.0 specifications, which Apple and Google have both signed off on, earlier this week.

“The major step forward covered by this latest version is that it includes the requirements and experience for the end-to-end encryption of RCS Messages, Files and other user provided content have been defined,” the description reads.

“This includes not only the encryption itself and the controls that users would have over that, but also side-effects such as the need for improved client-side spam detection and handling.”

Apple confirmed it is on board in a statement provided to 9to5Mac. It read: “End-to-end encryption is a powerful privacy and security technology that iMessage has supported since the beginning, and now we are pleased to have helped lead a cross industry effort to bring end-to-end encryption to the RCS Universal Profile published by the GSMA. We will add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in future software updates.”

Google itself added, in a statement to The Verge: “We’re excited to have this updated specification from GSMA and work as quickly as possible with the mobile ecosystem to implement and extend this important user protection to cross-platform RCS messaging.”

After Apple adopted RCS to replace the traditional and ancient SMS platform for iPhone-to-Android messaging in iOS 18, users have been able to benefit from more modern features in their chats across platforms. There are high resolution images and videos, read receipts, delivery confirmations, live typing indicators, tap back reactions and more.

Soon, all of that can be achieved with the extra layer of security, that even Apple or Google can’t decrypt. It’s great news for users of the best iPhones and best Android phones.