iPhone and iPad hybrid with 9-inch foldable display coming 2025 – Kuo

Apple’s rumoured ambitions in the foldable sector remain highly secretive, but one noted Apple analyst reckons it might be a big release in more ways than one.

The often reliable Ming-Chi Kuo reckons Apple is testing a 9-inch foldable OLED panel with a pixel-per-inch density somewhere between the current iPhone and iPad models.

While Kuo reckons this is far from being confirmed as the spec Apple will go with, Kuo says it will enable Apple to “verify key technologies”.

Kuo also says his expectations a foldable will arrive in 2024 have been “revised” with Apple more likely to drop its first ever device – possibly an iPhone/iPad hybrid device. Dare we say an iPhablet? No, no we mustn’t.

In a tweet, he wrote: “I expected Apple to launch a foldable iPhone as soon as 2024 in my reports last year, but now it’s clear this prediction needs to be revised. I predict Apple may launch its first foldable product in 2025 at the earliest, which may be a foldable iPad or a hybrid of iPad & iPhone.”

Previous reports have suggested that LG is working with Apple on producing the OLED display for the future foldable, according to a report from The Elec (via MacRumors).

The report says that display will use an ultra-thin cover glass, rather than the polyimide that’s used in foldable devices like the Galaxy Fold and Flip series’. The report says these screens will be used in future iPad and MacBook devices.

If Apple does choose to launch a foldable iPhone, it won’t be until it’s good and ready. Apple doesn’t often feel the need to rush into a sector before it has matured. So, 2025 sounds about right for the first Apple foldable.

Would you be interested in a foldable iPhone, iPad or MacBook? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.