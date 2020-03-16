iPhone 9 Plus ‘revealed’ by iOS 14 code – report

Apple’s iOS 14 code is allegedly spilling more secrets than a sewing circle. The latest word from the forthcoming software is that the iPhone 9 might be joined by a larger sibling.

According to the code sleuths at 9to5Mac, there’ll be a larger version to accompany the 4.7-inch LCD handset, which has been rumoured for months now.

The report says it’s likely the iPhone 9 Plus would offer a 5.5-inch display, thus replacing the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus devices as the most affordable handsets in the entire iPhone range.

It is thought that the phones will carry the same A13 Bionic SoC that was used within the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro phones, potentially making it a seriously attractive option for those seeking to upgrade their iPhones without paying top dollar.

Related: Best Apple iPhone 2020

The phones will certainly appeal to those who’d prefer a Home button with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor rather than using the Face ID authentication method. The iOS 14 code suggests the forthcoming handsets will opt for the fingerprint method.

Today’s report says it’ll be a solid-state home button akin to the one within the iPhone 7 and 8, rather than the clickable buttons featured on earlier models. They will be compatible with Apple Pay according to the report. It’s also expected to support the Express Transit feature offered by newer models. Reportedly, Apple will go for the same casing as the iPhone 8 range, meaning some design continuity.

For the longest time, we’d believed the phones would be announced by Apple at an event this month, but last week reports claimed Apple had postponed the event due to production delays and fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s now not known when the iPhone 9 and now its larger sibling will be announced, but the anticipation for these handsets just grew somewhat.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …