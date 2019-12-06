Apple’s next budget iPhone could fill the series’ missing link – here’s how

Oh, go on then. We’ll bite. It is Friday, after all. According to reports in Japan, Apple’s rumoured iPhone SE 2 handset could be called the iPhone 9 when it arrives, potentially in early 2020.

A Macotakara source reckon Apple will go backwards with an iPhone naming convention for the first time, essentially making the SE 2 a direct sequel to the iPhone 8, that’s lowering the pecking order then the iPhone X (Ten).

The source points out that Apple is using the design of the iPhone 8, the last handsets in the range that arrived with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Speculation has suggested the new device will offer a 4.7-inch display, but contain the upgraded A13 chip, making the handset somewhat of a hybrid.

With that in mind, the name actually makes sense. It would also fill in the number gap that drives our pedantic asses crazy. Apple went straight to iPhone X because it was the tenth anniversary of the phone, skipping 9 in the process.

Today’s report says (via 9to5Mac):

“According to informed source, it would be possible iPhone SE2, that is said to be launched spring, 2020, as iPhone 9, since it continues to adopt the body of iPhone 8 as it is, mounts A13 bionic chip, but 3D Touch will be the model of not mounting.”

We’re not quite sure about this one, but would actually like to see this happen. Despite its success, you get the sense Apple has never really loved the iPhone SE, just like it had no love for other spin-offs like the iPhone 5c and the iPhone XR, despite their popularity with users.

Both of those latter handsets were binned after just one generation, so that may be the case with the iPhone SE also. Regardless of the name, the handset is thought to be arriving in the first half of 2020, before the iPhone 12.

