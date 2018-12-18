This incredible iPhone 8 Plus deal nets you 45GB with no upfront cost

Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals: Apple’s affordable behemoth is now cheaper than ever, and we’ve found the best offers out there to save you some serious cash.

With Apple supporting so many different iPhones these days, the plus series can feel a little bit forgotten amongst the crowd but in the case of the iPhone 8 Plus, it offers the most premium iOS experience you can find without jumping into the iPhone X series.

Boasting a deliciously large 5.5 True Tone LCD screen, the iPhone 8 Plus is best paired with a hefty amount of data to really put it to the test. With that in mind, you can’t do any better than this fantastic iPhone 8 Plus deal from EE which grants you a massive 45GB of data with nothing to pay upfront and only £43 a month.

Just ask any data junkie – 45GB is more than enough to get you through several movies, your favourite TV show and maybe even a few rounds of PUBG. To get you going though, EE will also throw in six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport, all on the house.

Jump to: How to choose the right iPhone 8 Plus deal

If 45GB seems a bit excessive however and you’d rather just keep your monthly cost down then there’s a great alternative with Vodafone. For just £235 upfront and only £32 a month, you can have a swish 16GB of data, which roughly equates to £9.30 a month – a total bargain.

The iPhone 8 Plus’ size might not be for everyone, but it is undoubtedly the best way to experience the 8 series. In our recently revisited iPhone 8 Plus review, Max Parker wrote: “The A11 Bionic chip is super-fast and the camera feels like a step in the right direction. The display might only be 1080p and IPS LCD, but it’s still one of the most vibrant around.”

Now that you know what’s out there, why not treat yourself to an iPhone 8 Plus this Christmas? You know you deserve it.

More great iPhone 8 Plus deals

What you need to know about the iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus is the bigger of the two iPhone 8 models, which both sit below the iPhone X. The iPhone 8 Plus is the biggest, with a 5.5-inch display, so it’s great if you’re a fan of larger phones. These are great for watching films on, for example. Otherwise, all three phones share the same A11 Bionic chip, which brings with it plenty of performance for your apps and games.

The iPhone 8 Plus differentiates itself from the iPhone 8 thanks to dual cameras on the back, which is used for some fancy effects like studio lighting, which isn’t available on the smaller model. The 5.5-inch display has a 1080p resolution and supports Apple’s True Tone technology. This helps match the display’s colour temperature to your environment, making it look much better. The iPhone 8 Plus also manages to pack in a bigger battery to its smaller sibling, too.

iPhone 8 Plus not the phone for you?

Consider these:

How to pick the right iPhone 8 Plus deal for you

Work out how much data you need

For most smartphone users today, it’s all about data. Your data allowance affects how much you’re able to stream, browse the web, message using apps like WhatsApp or make video calls (while away from trusty Wi-Fi), basically all of the good stuff.

Data allowance is therefore the main thing that separates most contracts, because the age where minutes and texts were most important are long gone. Most contracts will just give you an unlimited amount of minutes and texts.

If you’re only a light data user, you can get away with 4-8GB a month, which will still let you stream music and watch occasional Netflix over 4G. If you’re a heavy streamer or want to tether your mobile connection to another device, you’ll want at least 10GB of data a month. Many of the deals available today are actually cheaper for the data heavier options. You can never have too much data, after all.

Decide what you can afford to pay upfront

Typically, the more you’re willing to spend upfront, the lower your monthly cost will be. Spending more upfront can also reduce the amount you pay over the course of your contract, which is typically 24 months.

This is called your total cost of ownership (TCO), which is your monthly cost x the term of your contract + any upfront cost.

If you don’t have the money to splash out at the beginning, look for a contract with a low upfront cost, some contracts will even completely forego any upfront cost, which is handy and can open up the door to grabbing your favourite new smartphone while spreading the cost.

How to choose the right mobile network

You might be happy with the service and benefits of your current network, but we think it’s always worth shopping around to see what kind of benefits other networks are bundling into their mobile phone contracts.

The main providers are offering some incredibly tempting extras and flexible contract options at the moment. It’s worth comparing these as they can add a lot of extra value to your contract. Take EE, for instance; it offers free Apple Music for six months on certain contracts. This is worth £60 usually.

We’ve summarised the different offers from each network below to help you settle on the best option for you.

Three

Renowned for piling on loads more data for your money than other networks, Three is a good option if you like take your internet in supersized doses. The biggest boon with Three at the moment is its Go Binge service, which gives you unlimited streaming time on apps like Netflix, Apple Music and TVPlayer (you can see the full list of services here) without eating into your own precious data allowance.

The network now offers ‘Feel at Home’ roaming in 71 countries, which lets you use your data allowance while you’re abroad.

EE

Popular for its affordable deals on flagship phones, EE claims to boast the biggest 4G coverage in the UK, as well as offering a three-month subscription to BT Sport on your mobile when you sign up, plus six months of free Apple Music for pay monthly subscribers.

Vodafone

You can get 24 months of Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile or Now TV with certain Vodafone Red Entertainment plans. That’s certainly not a freebie to be sniffed at since some of these services are pretty costly when bought separately.

Recently, Vodafone also announced it was bolstering its roaming options for its Red Entertainment plans. This means you can now use your phone abroad with no additional charge in an expanded 77 countries, which now includes the United States. That’s great for any frequent flyers looking to avoid any surprise bills.

O2

Fancy getting first dibs on gig tickets 48 hours before the rest of the general population? That’s the special treatment you get with O2’s Priority Tickets service when you sign up for a mobile contract.

You also get free access to certain public Wi-Fi networks across the UK, plus O2 now supports roaming in 75 countries.

The network also offers Flexible Tariffs that you can customise each month according to your needs, along with an attractive O2 Refresh service that reduces your bill when you’ve paid off the price of the phone.

iD

This budget busting network comes courtesy of Carphone Warehouse, who knows by now how to keep its mobile customers happy. One of iD’s great features is Data Rollover, which does what it says on the tin. At the end of the month, any unused data from your allowance gets carried over into the next.

Check mobile coverage

One last thing – make sure you check the coverage in your area before you sign up with a new network to avoid getting stuck in a dead spot. Here are the links for the main networks’ coverage checkers:

Wi-Fi calling

For when you simply can’t get any network reception, there’s also Wi-Fi calling. This lets you use a Wi-Fi internet connection to make and receive calls and texts, bypassing the need for any network reception. Your calls and messages simply come out of your tariff’s allowance as normal.

To turn this on, simply go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling on your iPhone 8 Plus and toggle the setting to on.