iPhone 8 Black Friday deals – All the latest and greatest discounts

iPhone 8 Black Friday deals: Black Friday may be a couple of days off, but retailers have already started rushing out all manner of great iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals. Scroll down to see our pick of the best. For more Black Friday deals make sure to check out our round-up.

Apple iPhones famously retain their value, which is why you really want to jump on any good deal the moment you see it. This remains the case with Apple’s 2017 flagship iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus phones, which up until now were both pretty pricey. Thankfully retailers have finally started offering decent SIM free and contract deals on both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus – which both remain fantastic phones despite being a year old.

So far the best SIM free deals shed an impressive £40 off the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus regular RRP. Many also come with some nifty extras, meaning there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

Carriers are also offering a range of fantastic contract deals covering a variety of different payment and monthly data plans.

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

iPhone 8 – Deals Live Now

As previously mentioned, the iPhone 8’s recent price drop has led to whole host of deals from various retailers. Scroll on to see our collection of the best iPhone 8 deals that are live right now.

Best iPhone 8 SIM-Free Deals Apple iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey John Lewis' two-year warranty makes this purchase a solid option and you get 3 months of Apple Music, too.

iPhone 8 Plus – Deals Live Now

The iPhone 8 Plus has received the same great price drop as its smaller sibling, but as the more premium device of the two it provides even better value for money.

Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals – 4-8GB of data iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Gold – 4GB, £28/month and £459.99 upfront (use code TRUSTED10) on EE If you'd rather pay the bulk of the price upfront in favour of having a low monthly payment then this contract with EE is a great choice. Use the code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront cost.

iPhone 8 – Black Friday

We’re expecting even juicier iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals appear in the very near future.

Out of all Apple’s current iPhones the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are the most likely to get a significant discount this Black Friday. It would make sense for retailers to drop the price at Black Friday as a way to differentiate the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus from the newer XR, which retails for £749 at the moment. If our prediction rings true you should be able to pick up an 8-series iPhone on a great deal this Black Friday.

Past evidence backs this up. During last year’s Black Friday sale, Very.co.uk ran a banging offer on the iPhone 8. Through the company’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ scheme you could snap up the iPhone 8 for just £560 – cheaper than it is now. As expected, the deal went off like fireworks and we’ll be sure to keep our eyes peels for any similar offers this year. Just be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it regularly throughout the Black Friday season.

