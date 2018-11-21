iPhone 8 Black Friday deals – All the latest and greatest discounts

iPhone 8 Black Friday deals: Black Friday may be a couple of days off, but retailers have already started rushing out all manner of great iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals. Scroll down to see our pick of the best. For more Black Friday deals make sure to check out our round-up.
Apple iPhones famously retain their value, which is why you really want to jump on any good deal the moment you see it. This remains the case with Apple’s 2017 flagship iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus phones, which up until now were both pretty pricey. Thankfully retailers have finally started offering decent SIM free and contract deals on both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus – which both remain fantastic phones despite being a year old.
So far the best SIM free deals shed an impressive £40 off the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus regular RRP. Many also come with some nifty extras, meaning there’s never been a better time to pick one up.
Carriers are also offering a range of fantastic contract deals covering a variety of different payment and monthly data plans.
All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.
Related: Apple Black Friday Deals
iPhone 8 – Deals Live Now
As previously mentioned, the iPhone 8’s recent price drop has led to whole host of deals from various retailers. Scroll on to see our collection of the best iPhone 8 deals that are live right now.
Best iPhone 8 deals – 4-8GB of data
iPhone 8 64GB (Product) RED – 4GB of data (use code TRUSTED10)
iPhone 8 64GB (Product) RED – 4GB of data (use code TRUSTED10)
A good choice for anyone only needing a small amount of data each month. Take £10 off the upfront cost with our code.
Best iPhone 8 deals – 10-30GB of data
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 30GB of data on EE
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 30GB of data on EE
An absolutely barnstorming deal that gets you 30GB of data instead of 25GB. With nothing to pay upfront and a low monthly cost, the TCO is just £864. You also get the added benefit of 3 months BT Sport and 6 months of Apple Music thrown in, too.
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB of data on EE
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB of data on EE
For absolute data junkies, this one's for you. With no upfront cost and 30GB of extra data a month. You also have 3 months BT Sport and 6 months Apple Music courtesy of EE.
Best iPhone 8 SIM-Free Deals
Apple iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
John Lewis' two-year warranty makes this purchase a solid option and you get 3 months of Apple Music, too.
iPhone 8 Plus – Deals Live Now
The iPhone 8 Plus has received the same great price drop as its smaller sibling, but as the more premium device of the two it provides even better value for money.
Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals – 4-8GB of data
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Gold – 4GB, £28/month and £459.99 upfront (use code TRUSTED10) on EE
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Gold – 4GB, £28/month and £459.99 upfront (use code TRUSTED10) on EE
If you'd rather pay the bulk of the price upfront in favour of having a low monthly payment then this contract with EE is a great choice. Use the code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront cost.
Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals – 10-30GB of data
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Space Grey – 30GB, £33/month and £195 upfront on EE
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Space Grey – 30GB, £33/month and £195 upfront on EE
Combing tons of data with a low upfront and monthly costs, this deal provides excellent value for money. As an additional benefit, signing up to EE grants you three months of BT Sport and six months of Apple Music.
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Space Grey – 50GB, £48/month and no upfront on EE.
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Space Grey – 50GB, £48/month and no upfront on EE.
A heftier monthly price than above but this contract with Vodafone will nab you a massive 50GB of data, no upfront cost and all the aforementioned benefits of joining EE.
Best iPhone 8 Plus Deals – SIM-Free
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
A £100 saving, two-year warranty and three months free of Apple Music? Come on, what's no to love about this incredible deal from John Lewis.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
The same great deal as above but for the 256GB version of the iPhone 8 Plus, so definitely the better option if you know you'll need more than 64GB of storage.
iPhone 8 – Black Friday
We’re expecting even juicier iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals appear in the very near future.
Out of all Apple’s current iPhones the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are the most likely to get a significant discount this Black Friday. It would make sense for retailers to drop the price at Black Friday as a way to differentiate the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus from the newer XR, which retails for £749 at the moment. If our prediction rings true you should be able to pick up an 8-series iPhone on a great deal this Black Friday.
Past evidence backs this up. During last year’s Black Friday sale, Very.co.uk ran a banging offer on the iPhone 8. Through the company’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ scheme you could snap up the iPhone 8 for just £560 – cheaper than it is now. As expected, the deal went off like fireworks and we’ll be sure to keep our eyes peels for any similar offers this year. Just be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it regularly throughout the Black Friday season.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
- Apple Black Friday deals
- Amazon UK deals
- Currys deals
- John Lewis deals
- Best Dyson deals
- Cyber Monday deals
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.