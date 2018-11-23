Fonehouse has launched an assault on Black Friday deals across the land with an astounding contract offer covering a wealth of top-tier handsets, including the mighty iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
Running from the start of Black Friday (November 23), though to the end of Cyber Monday (November 26), the mobile retailer is running a special offer on one particular Vodafone plan that includes a whopping 100GB of data.
Apple iPhone 8 Fonehouse Black Friday Deal
Apple iPhone 8 64GB Silver – 100GB of data on Vodafone
Apple iPhone 8 64GB Silver – 100GB of data on Vodafone
A phenomenal deal on the iPhone 8 with nothing to pay upfront for Black Friday. Perfect for heavy data users.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus Black Friday Deal
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Gold – 100GB of data on Vodafone
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Gold – 100GB of data on Vodafone
An incredible Black Friday deal on the iPhone 8 Plus. Nothing to pay upfront and a ridiculous amount of data is not to be missed.
For just £36 a month, and with no upfront cost, you can pick up either of Apple’s last Touch ID-toting handsets (the 64GB models) on a 24-month term. These plans include unlimited calls and texts, plus 100GB of 4G data, collectively setting you back just £864 overall.
By comparison, the closest equivalent tariff Vodafone currently offers features the same allowances as Fonehouse’s deal, but includes a £9 upfront cost for an iPhone 8 or a £29 upfront cost for an iPhone 8 Plus, with a monthly contract price of £56 or £60 respectively.
That means would-be iPhone 8 owners buying directly through Vodafone would end up paying an additional £489 over the course of their 24-month plan, while those who opted for Voda’s iPhone 8 Plus tariff would expect to pay £632 more than those savvy enough to jump on this limited-time Fonehouse deal.
For reference, the iPhone 8 starts at £599 without a contract, when purchased directly from Apple, while the iPhone 8 Plus starts at £699.
If you haven’t read our reviews of these devices, we praised both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus for their exceptional performance, great displays and superb cameras, plus their water-resistance, wireless charging-capable designs.
