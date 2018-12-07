Get double the data with these limited time iPhone 8 deals

Best iPhone 8 Deals: Christmas has come early with these incredible iPhone 8 deals that nab you double the data and save you money.

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the hunt for a smashing deal on a new phone can be a tricky one – which is exactly why we’re here to help. Instead of forking out a huge upfront sum for an iPhone 8, you can get the phone free on a massive 30GB contract for just £32 a month and no upfront cost. How’s that for a deal?

Traditionally, the £32 a month price point would only get you 15GB of data but for a limited time only, O2 is offering twice that amount for the same price. With 30GB in the tank each month, you’re looking at plenty of streaming without ever having to worry.

If you’re a bit of a data junkie however and you know that 30GB might just not cut it, then how does 50GB sound? For the ridiculously low price of just £40 a month (also with no upfront cost), you could be diving into a round of Fortnite in no time with the fantastic EE contract listed above and below.

With the rest of the smartphone market going crazy with ‘notch’ fever, the iPhone 8’s once common design has since become something of a niche – dare I say, retro. And yet, even though several iterations of the iPhone have hit the shelves, the iPhone 8 still stands out as a solid device with some fantastic features.

In our iPhone 8 review, Max Parker wrote: “Both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus run the same A11 Bionic chip, and so does the iPhone X. The difference is in the RAM offering: the iPhone 8 has only 2GB of RAM and the 8 Plus and the X have 3GB of RAM. Is the lack of a gigabyte evident? Not that I’ve noticed. The iPhone 8 is just as competent at holding apps in memory as the 8 Plus, and it feels as though the extra memory is mainly present for the intensive camera modes.”

Just remember, the 30GB contract is running as a limited time offer from O2 so snap it up while you’ve got the chance.

What you need to know about the iPhone 8

The iPhone 8, along with the larger iPhone 8 Plus, was released alongside the pricier iPhone X. It shares some features with its pricier cousin, including the A11 Bionic chip that makes it feel slick and responsive. It also introduces fast wireless charging for the first time, letting you top up the battery just by placing it on a wireless charging pad.

Otherwise, you can expect the usual fantastic camera capabilities that have become associated with iPhones. This is thanks to a 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera with OIS. The 4.7-inch HD True Tone display can change its temperature to match your environment, making it look better and be less damaging to your eyes. The iPhone 8 currently runs the latest version of iOS 12, which has all the apps and games you could want.

How to pick the right iPhone 8 deal for you

Consider what you’re willing to pay upfront

A good general rule of thumb is that the more you’re willing to spend upfront, the lower your monthly cost will be. Typically, spending more upfront will also reduce the amount you pay over the course of your contract, which is typically 24 months.

This is called your total cost of ownership (TCO), which is your monthly cost x the term of your contract + any upfront cost.

If you don’t have the money to splash out at the beginning, look for a contract with a low upfront cost, some contracts will even completely forego any upfront cost, which is handy.

Work out how much data you need

We’ve talked a lot already about how important data is nowadays. Most of use don’t really care about the number of texts and call minutes you’re given for a contract. Most will give you more than you’ll ever use in a month, if not just giving you an unlimited allowance.

Nowadays, it’s all about data. Data is what you need to browse the internet on your phone, check your emails, stream Netflix or Spotify, or send messages on services like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. The likes of WhatsApp and FaceTime let you make calls and video calls that use your data allowance, too, making call minutes even more redundant.

Streaming video is going to be the biggest data gobbler, so if you plan on using Netflix on the move a lot, make sure you go for a big data package. Having said that, some networks such as Three don’t count Netflix and other services against your allowance, letting you go nuts. Just make sure to read the terms of your contract before going too overboard.

It’s also worth comparing the TCO of higher data tariffs against the lower options. Sometimes you can get more data for the same amount of money, and there’s really no reason not to have more data as it’ll give you some breathing room if you suddenly do become a massive Netflix binger.

How to choose the right mobile network

Unless you’re determined to stick with your current mobile network, you’ve got the extra job of picking a new provider when you upgrade. It could be that one knockout deal makes the decision easy, but if you’re stuck, it doesn’t hurt to get clued up on what the main providers are offering with their phone contracts.

Extra perks and freebies can really help separate one provider from the next. Some contracts will bundle in subscription services for free, like Now TV or Apple Music, so if you’re interested in these already, these can compound the savings. A service like Spotify normally costs £9.99 a month, so over a typical 24 month contract that’s a saving of £240. Not to be sniffed at if you want streaming music from your shiny new iPhone 8.

Three

Lots of people choose Three because the network gives you a heck of a lot more 4G data for your money than others, but there’s an extra bonus in store if you like your data in supersized servings. Three’s Go Binge service gives you unlimited 4G streaming time on apps like Netflix, Apple Music, Soundcloud and loads more without eating into your data allowance.

Vodafone

Vodafone is generously offering a free subscription to services such as NOW TV, Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV when you buy one if its Red Entertainment packages. That could be a major deciding factor if you’ve been agonising over whether to pick up one of those subscriptions for a while.

If you’re a frequent flyer, the recent expansion of Vodafone’s roaming plans might be of interest. Red Entertainment packages can now be used abroad with no additional cost in 77 countries, including the US, which is great news if you want to avoid nasty surprise bills when you get back from your time abroad.

O2

O2 isn’t known for the being the cheapest network when it comes to contracts on major flagship phones, but it has a couple of great features that make it a solid, reliable choice.

With an O2 Refresh contract, your monthly bill gets split into two payments: the cost of the phone, and your service plan. Once you’ve paid off the cost of your phone, your bill reduces. You can also choose to trade in your phone to upgrade at any time.

O2 also offers flexible contracts that let you change your airtime tariff up or down once a month, which could come in handy if your mobile habits aren’t consistent.

EE

EE claims to have the biggest 4G coverage in the UK – a major boon if you hate getting caught in a dead spot when you need to do some urgent Googling. The popular network also offers a free six-month Apple Music subscription, as well as a three-month sign-up with BT Sports on mobile.

iD

Carphone Warehouse’s network, iD, is a brilliant option if you’re on a budget, but it’s also got a fantastic Data Rollover feature that might just swing it for certain buyers. At the end of the month, if you haven’t used all of your data allowance, iD kindly rolls it over into your next month.

Make sure you check mobile coverage

Finally, the one thing you should definitely do before you commit to a network is check to make sure the coverage is good in your area. Here are links to coverage checkers for the main networks:

Wi-Fi calling for when you don’t have network reception

If there are still places where you can’t get network coverage, fret not. The iPhone 8 supports something called Wi-Fi Calling, which is also supported by all of the UK’s big network operators. This essentially lets you use a Wi-Fi internet connection to make and receive calls and texts, bypassing the need to have reception from a traditional cell tower.

The calls and texts still come out of your regular allowance as normal, but you should find you have much better call quality over Wi-Fi. To turn this on, on your iPhone 8 just go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling and toggle this setting on. This is great if there are certain places where you never get reception, such as in basements.

Move providers but keep your phone number

If you’re moving network providers, say from O2 to EE, you can bring your old phone number with you. No need to message everyone in your phone book with your new digits. To do this, simply contact your old provider either by phone or online and ask for something called a PAC code.

You then take this PAC code and give it to your new provider. This gives them permission to port over your old phone number, which often takes about one business day so be sure to keep your old SIM in the interim if you don’t want to go off the grid. After it’s all done, you’ll have the phone number it’s taken you years to memorise available to use with your shiny new phone and provider. Result.

