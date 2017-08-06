‘iPhone 7S’ dummy model with glass back shown in new purported spy shots

Apple is expected to debut three new iPhone models in the coming months, with most of the attention sure to be on the new iPhone 8.

And the leaks have certainly suggested as much, with a torrent of iPhone 8 spy shots, rumours, renders, and general speculation arriving in recent months.

But now we’re starting to see more regarding the other two models, thought to be called the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus.

These models are thought to be based on the iPhone 7, and will likely be iterative updates to last year’s iPhone model.

However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any big changes, and now some purported spy shots have emerged via 9to5Mac which appear to reveal one of them.

The photos are said to have come from Apple tipster Sonny Dickson and appear to show a dummy iPhone 7s Plus model complete with a glass back.

That would be a big change from the iPhone 7’s metal back, and if accurate, is likely to be there to enable a new ‘wireless’ inductive charging feature.

One of the big rumours surrounding the new generation of iPhones has been the inclusion of wireless charging – something the existing aluminium cases won’t allow for.

If true users would be able to lay their iPhone 7S or iPhone 8 handset on an inductive charging pad to charge it.

If Dickinson’s photos are accurate, we can expect the new glass backs to appear on the new 7S and 7 Plus models, while the antenna bands appear to have been scrapped.

That’s likely down to the glass allowing signals to pass through, unlike aluminium, but at this point, there’s no way to be sure these shots are legitimate so take it all with a pinch of salt.

