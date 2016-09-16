10 common iPhone 7 problems and how to easily fix them

iPhone 7 problems, bugs and glitches: All you need to know about the problems, issues and annoyances you might experience – and how to quickly fix them.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus aren’t quite the redesigned flagships we were hoping for, but they’re still a terrific bit of kit.

Just like iOS 10 though, not everything is running smoothly from the get-go. If you’re having problems with your new phone, we might just able to help.

No doubt a few more niggles and problems will arise as people start to use the phones, so let us know if you’ve found anything specific you need help with.

In the meantime, here’s 10 common iPhone 7 annoyances we’ve identified and how to troubleshoot them.

WATCH: iPhone 7 review

My iPhone crashed when I received a text

A nefarious new text message is reportedly doing the rounds, whereby a message is sent that contains just three characters and is capable of crashing iPhones.

The text itself contains just a white flag emoji, a “0”, and a rainbow emoji, and will disable both the touchscreen and the physical buttons on the phone. It doesn’t work on the latest version of iOS, however, and in most cases the effects are only temporary.

If you want to avoid the whole thing you simply need to make sure you’re on the latest version of iOS by going to Settings>General>Software Update. You can also try blocking the number if you do receive a text, to make sure you’re not sent any more in the future.

I’m experiencing poor call quality

This is the latest issue to hit the iPhone 7, and the good news is that Apple appears to be aware of it.

The bad news? There’s no obvious fix, although some users have reported that simply lowering the volume on their phone improves the sound quality on their iPhone 7.

For what it’s worth, Apple’s official guidance is as follows:

“If the speaker on your iOS device doesn’t work as expected, follow these steps. Try again after each step:

Go to Settings > Sounds and drag the Ringer And Alerts slider to turn the volume up.

If you hear sound from the speaker, follow the rest of these steps. If you can’t hear sound from the speaker, contact Apple Support.

If your device has a Ring/Silent switch, make sure it’s set to ring. (If you can see orange, your device is set to silent.)”

Apple also appears to be willing to replace iPhones that are affected by the issue, indicating that it’s hardware rather than software related – you can find our guide to solving software-related iOS 10 problems here, though, if you’re experiencing glitchy software.

My new Lightning EarPods are crashing!

This the latest problem to afflict iPhone 7 users and it’s really no surprise. Unlike the 3.5mm headphone jack we all knew and loved, connecting your headphones via the Lightning port relies on Apple’s software to function, so the fact that we’re still at such an early stage of iOS 10 is no doubt to blame for the borkage.

Specifically, users are reporting that the controls on the new EarPod headphones are freezing and leaving them unable to operate their tunes, with volume management, call answering and Siri activation among the victims of ‘EarPod-gate’.

Apple has finally issued an official guidance on this problem, saying it’ll be addressing the bug in one of its next software fixes. But what about in the meantime?

If your EarPods are crashing, the Cupertino-based company recommends a familiar solution – try turning it on and off again.

Or rather, try unplugging the EarPods and plugging them in again. This apparently may or may not fix the problem, either temporarily or for a bit longer than temporarily, while you wait for an actual fix.

Seriously, that’s the best Apple could come up with. It’s unclear if third-party Lightning headphones are affected in a similar way.

Why is my iPhone 7 making a hissing sound?

In the immediate aftermath of the iPhone 7’s launch, this was the other major issue to surface – a strange hissing sound reported by owners of the shiny new smartphone.

The good and bad news follows – it’s (probably) nothing to worry about.

According to multiple sources, the odd audio effect occurs when first restoring your iPhone, which means it’s probably down to the new A10 processor firing up during the reboot.

In other words, it’s a similar phenomenon to the common PC problem known as ‘coil whine’, which typically presents itself when a CPU is being heavily taxed for the first time.

Wait and the issue should gradually subside as your phone naturally lubricates its internals, but if your predicament is particularly severe, some users have said they’ve successfully procured a new handset via the AppleCare+ programme.

I can’t plug my headphones in!

If you’ve been living under a very large rock since the iPhone 7 was announced, and on a whim popped down your pre-order without really looking into it, you’ll notice a very common port is missing from your shiny new handset. The iconic headphone jack is no more, but try not to worry.

Delve deeper into your iPhone 7 box and you’ll not only find a pair of Lightning port toting EarPods – or ‘Damn EarPods’ as we like to call them – but a tiny little dongle. This plugs into the Lightning port and gives you back that 3.5mm connection.

You could also use wireless headphones, check out our best wireless headphone round-up for the best picks.

How do I charge my iPhone 7 and listen to music?

This is a tricky one – if the Lightning port is being taken up by your headphones, how do you listen to tunes and charge at the same time?

The first solution is of course to use those wireless buds. But there are other ways too.

Belkin is selling what it calls the ‘Rockstar’ (Because only a rockstar would possibly want to play music and charge simultaneously, duh) which plugs into the Lightning port and gives you two Lightning connections in return. We’d have preferred one Lightning and one 3.5mm jack, but hey-ho.

You could also pick up one of Apple’s ludicrously pricey docks (£49.99), which have a 3.5mm jack on the back and charge your phone too.

Neither are perfect solutions, but they work.

The Jet Black model scratches easily

While our eyes were instantly drawn to the matt black iPhone 7, Apple’s flagship colour is no doubt Jet Black. It’s proving popular too, with most stock seemingly already sold-out until November.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about iPhone 7

It’s got one major issue though, it scratches very easily. Aside from the many comments of people at the launch event saying that phones were already getting micro-abrasions on the back, Apple itself says in the small-print of it’s site that the Jet Black model might be better off in a case.

So that’s the only real advice; if you pick up a Jet Black iPhone 7, grab a case to go with it. Our best cases for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus should have you covered.

Why is my battery draining so quickly?

As with any new phone, you’ll likely experience fairly poor battery life in the first few days. You’ll be using it more, trying out all those fancy new features, sending a million GIFs in iMessage and installing a boat-load of apps. It’s just natural that it’ll drain faster.

If the poor battery continues you might have some errant apps pulling down loads of data in the background. To avoid this, turn off Background App Refresh by going to Settings > General > Background App Refresh.

I can’t buy the iPhone 7 I want – anywhere

This isn’t so much a problem with the iPhone 7, but more a problem that stems from the popularity of Apple’s flagship phone. Or, the Cupertino company might simply not have been able to manufacture enough phones.

Either way, it’s certainly tough to pick one up if you weren’t on the trigger and pre-ordered. The Apple Store implies if you order today then you’ll receive your unit in 2-3 weeks (it’s slightly less for the regular iPhone 7 model), unless you want the Jet Black version that won’t ship until November.

It’s worth looking at the networks too – we have all the best deals for iPhone 7 rounded up here – and high-end UK chain Selfridges is also selling the phone in store and online. Carphone Warehouse claims it’ll have stock of the smaller iPhone 7 on September 23, while it’ll be October 7 for the matt black iPhone 7 Plus.

How to change the intensity of Home button feedback

One of the more subtler changes for the iPhone 7 was the switch from a home-button that clicks to one that just gives the impression it’s clicking. Like the trackpad on the MacBook, the new iPhone button gives off a series of vibrations when you press it.

If this feeling is surreal, you can alter it. Head into Settings > General and you can pick between three different choices. With a stronger vibration being given up as you go higher.

Having problems with your iPhone 7? Let us know in the comments below