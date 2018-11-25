On the hunt for an iPhone deal but can’t quite stretch to one of Apple’s absolute newest models? The top-spec 256GB iPhone 7 Plus − Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone in 2016 and the majority of 2017 − has been treated to a hefty price reduction, and can be yours SIM-free and unlocked, for just £479.99 through eBay. For more offers like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

iPhone 7 Plus Black Friday Deal iPhone 7 Plus (256GB) SIM-Free Unlocked - Jet Black Apple's latest and greatest iPhone in 2016 and much of 2017, the 256GB iPhone 7 Plus is still a very good phone indeed, and a very tempting purchase at just £479.99.

The iPhone 7 Plus would have set you back almost twice as much when it first came out − it was originally priced at an eye-watering £919. Apple isn’t even selling the 256GB version of the 7 Plus anymore, and cast your eye around the web and you’ll struggle to find even the entry-level 32GB iPhone 7 Plus for much less than £600.

We awarded the iPhone 7 Plus 4.5/5 in our review, singling out its 5.5-inch, Full HD screen, excellent speakers and dual rear camera setup, and impressive battery life for particular praise.

“The differences between the 7 and the 7 Plus offer up clear winner in our opinion. While the Plus is more expensive, it proves worthwhile as a result of the better screen, superior camera, extended battery life and greater RAM,” we wrote in our comparison of the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7.

Though smartphones have continued to improve at a rapid rate since the 7 Plus’ 2016 launch, it’s still a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade from, well… any of Apple’s older iPhone models. What’s more, it’s available in Jet Black − one our favourite ever iPhone colour schemes.

