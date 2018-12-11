Get 20GB of data for under £30 a month in this unmissable iPhone 7 deal

Best iPhone 7 Deals: Jump on the iOS bandwagon for just £28 a month with this incredible 20GB contract from EE.

The biggest gripe of Apple’s ecosystem is that for a lot of people, the cost of entry is just too damn high – but that’s certainly not the case here. The iPhone 7 has now become a solid choice for anyone hoping to buy one of Apple’s smartphones at an affordable rate. For instance, you can now get a whopping 20GB of data with an iPhone 7 contract, costing you only £28 a month and absolutely nothing upfront. How often do you see iPhones go for such an affordable rate?

What makes the deal even better is that by signing up with EE, you’re also getting access to a six months of Apple Music on the house, alongside three free months of BT Sport. What better way to put that 20GB of data to the test by streaming the match of the day, or when your team loses, listening to Lionel Richie’s albums on repeat.

If 20GB sounds a little low for all your streaming antics then fear not – how does a massive 50GB sound instead? Not only will 50GB keep you going until the cows come home, but you won’t be penalised by a gigantic increase in price. No, EE’s 50GB contract will also cost you nothing upfront and only set you back £33.75 a month. Talk about ridiculously good value for money.

When it was brand new, the iPhone 7’s high price point resulted in it being a hard recommendation, but with the deals available here, the iPhone 7 is a great choice for a modern smartphone. Boasting a water resistant build and a fantastic camera, this is the same high level of quality that you’d expect to find on any iPhone.

In our iPhone 7 review, we detailed: “The iPhone 7 comes with a new six-optic lens, OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a wider f/1.8 aperture. All this leads to improved low-light performance. If you like taking photos in dingy restaurants or bars, or out and about at night, you’ll really appreciate it.”

From as little as £28 a month, it’s hard to say no to these incredible iPhone 7 deals but don’t hang around – they’ll be gone before you know it.

What you need to know about the iPhone 7

Key Features

4.7-inch 326ppi wide-colour-gamut display

32, 128 and 256GB storage options

Water-resistant IP67

A10 Fusion chip

2GB RAM

12MP camera with OIS

7MP front camera

Taptic engine with 3D Touch

How to pick the right iPhone 7 deal for you

Work out how much data you need

Nowadays, call minutes and texts are practically redundant. Most networks will give you more than you’ll ever need – if not just an unlimited amount of each. The amount of data provided is how most contracts now differ, as everyone increasingly uses their phones for the internet and streaming.

With the likes of WhatsApp and FaceTime, people no longer need their call or text allowances, as both of these services will use your data allowance. If you’re stream a lot of video, on YouTube or Netflix for instance, you’ll want to have more data. A safe starting amount for a low data user is around 4-10GB. If you find yourself streaming music and video a lot, you’ll want more.

Having more data will also mean you can tether your secondary device like a laptop or tablet to use your phone’s data allowance over a mobile hotspot.

Make sure you compare the contract prices for both low and high data contracts. Sometimes you can get more data for exactly the same price, and there’s no reason not to have the extra data just in case. It gives you a bit of breathing room if you decide you do want to tether a second device or stream a lot of content.

Consider what you’re willing to pay upfront

Buying a phone outright SIM free can be seriously expensive. But as phones get older, their cost also tends to decrease. This is one of the reasons why the iPhone 7 is now a good budget choice even though it was a flagship phone less than two years ago.

As the iPhone 7 is a bit older, you’re typically expected to pay less upfront than when it first launched. This is great news as it means you can spread the cost. Having said that, the general rule still applies: the more you pay upfront, the less you pay for the total cost of ownership (TCO).

TCO is calculated by taking the monthly cost and multiplying that by the length of the contract (typically 24 months). Then simply add the upfront cost to calculate how much you’ll have spent by the end.

How to choose the right mobile network

If you’ve had a great experience with one particular network, the thought of leaving it for the sake of a better deal elsewhere can be daunting. But there’s a good chance you might even end up feeling more at home once you’ve settled into a new network and exploited some of its perks and features.

Take Three and O2. Both providers have some cracking extras that could well clinch it for the undecided shopper. Three’s Go Binge Service is a brilliant bonus that gives you unlimited 4G streaming on top apps like Netflix, Deezer and TVPlayer without guzzling your own data allowance.

Sign up with O2 and you get access to Priority Tickets, which lets you buy gig tickets 48 hours before everyone else. There’s also O2 Refresh, letting you trade in your phone at any time to upgrade, as well as cutting your monthly bill once you’ve paid off the cost of your phone.

O2 also has introduced Flexible Tariffs that give you the option of changing your airtime tariff up or down once a month – a great option if your phone needs and habits change drastically from month to month because of work, travel or social commitments.

Make sure you check out what free subscription services the networks are offering along with their mobile deals. It might be that there’s a perfect package waiting for you somewhere that you didn’t know existed.

Vodafone is giving customers the pick of a NOW TV Entertainment Pass, Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV with certain Red Entertainment packages at the moment, while EE is offering Apple Music and BT Sports. It’s worth factoring in the usual cost of these services (provided you actually want them) when weighing up different contract prices.

Check network coverage

Good coverage for calls and mobile data in your area is important, and luckily the main networks offer a coverage checker on their website, as well as boasting fairly unapologetically about just how far their coverage stretches. EE claims to have the biggest 4G coverage in the UK, while it was actually O2 that won the best network coverage in the 2018 uSwitch Mobile Awards.

Here are links to the main coverage checkers so you can be sure you’re not living in a total dead spot before you sign up:

Wi-Fi calling

If you find yourself struggling for network coverage in certain locations, but you do have access to Wi-Fi, then Wi-Fi calling might be your saviour. This lets you use your internet connection to make and receive calls and texts, bypassing the need for reception from a traditional cellular tower. This is great if you’re working somewhere that’s not got great reception like a basement and can seriously alleviate network woes.

To turn on Wi-Fi calling, on an iPhone 7 simply go to: Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling and enable the option. All of the UK’s big network operators now support Wi-Fi calling.

Transfer your old phone number

If you decide to take up a new contract and change network provider, the great news is that you can take your old phone number with you. To do this, you’ll simply need to phone up your old operator and ask for a PAC code. Then you contact your new provider – either over the phone or often online – and give them this PAC code.

The PAC code basically gives permission for your number to be ported across from one provider to the other. This whole process typically takes one business day, so it’s worth keeping your old SIM around until it happens. But the good news is that you don’t need to message everyone in your phone book to tell them you have a new phone number like days gone by.

