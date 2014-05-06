iPhone 6 dummy compared to iPhone 5S for size

A brand new iPhone 6 dummy has been leaked, compared to the iPhone 5S in a series of photographs.

Although this new mock-up is made from the same leaked iPhone 6 schematics as previous iterations, this is one of the first times we have seen it compared to the current iPhone 5S.

There’s no confirmation that this will be what the iPhone 6 eventually looks like as it is all based on leaked information and other rumours, but it gives us a look at a possibility anyway.

From the images presented, the iPhone 6 is definitely wider and taller than the iPhone 5S, thanks to a purported 4.7-inch display.

The dummy featured curved corners similar to the iPod Touch and iPhone 5C, but the iPhone 5S’s metal frame to give it the flagship premium feel.

As per previous rumours, the hold button has been relocated to the right hand side of the device, which should make it easier to operate one-handed.

According to those leaked schamtics, the iPhone 6 body should be around 6mm thick, making it around 1.6mm thinner than the current iPhone 5S. This is evident from the comparison shots and the one above in particular. The iPhone 5S is a touch fatter than its successor, which is helped visually by its wider body.

The dimensions shown here would also make the iPhone 6 slightly smaller in height and width than the Samsung Galaxy S5, which features a 5.01-inch full 1080p HD display.

Rumours suggest the iPhone 6 will run the new health-centric iOS 8 due to be unveiled at WWDC in June. It is also expected to feature a new Apple A8 processor and launch alongside the Apple iWatch.



Read more: iPhone 5S tips and tricks

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzlR-pn0kig



Via: TechnoBuffalo